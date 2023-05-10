Kent Corporation has be selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company for the fourth consecutive year for its achievements in management and in being an outstanding private company.

Kent shared the news internally at its 2023 Service Award banquet earlier this month. The banquet also honored more than 200 employees for their contributions to the company.

In a public statement regarding the award, Kent Chairman and CEO Gage Kent said, “We are thrilled to be named a 2023 U.S. Best Managed Company Gold Standard honoree. Since the very first year of being recognized, we have always appreciated the award’s focus on every member of our company coming together to do great things. We at Kent thank all out customers, suppliers and employees for their part in this marvelous designation.”

Further adding to the excitement is the acknowledgment that Kent is the only Iowa-based company to be found on this year’s awardee list in addition to being one of the few Gold Standard honorees who have achieved “Best Managed Company” status for four years in a row.

Sponsored by Deloitte Private as well as the Wall Street Journal, the Best Managed Companies program is meant to act as a mark of excellence for hundreds of companies around the world to strive for. Some of the categories that applicants are evaluated on include strategic planning and execution, strong financials, the ability to foster a dynamic and resilient culture with its employees and a strong commitment to these employees through investing into their workforce and focusing on purpose, equality, inclusion and diversity.

For more information on the Best Managed Companies program or on this year’s list of honorees, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

