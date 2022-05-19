Kent named best-managed company for third year by Deliotte, Wall Street Journal

MUSCATINE — For the third year in a row, Kent Corp. has been selected as a 2022 U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and the Wall Street Journal.

The award recognizes companies for demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to its employees, strong financials and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, according to a news release.

"This year’s designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," according to the release.

“This award is a testament to all of our employees,” Gage Kent, chairman, CEO and third-generation family member, said in the release. "The efforts of our people to innovate through changing market conditions were recognized by the judges, as was our continued focus on our purpose to help a growing world do more through the innovative manufacturing of food, beverage and ingredients, agriculture, and pet care products for the whole family.”

The award was first announced at the Kent Internal 2022 Service Awards, at which 211 employees were honored for five, 10, 15 and up to 50 years of service and for their contributions to the 95-year-old family business. Kent is the only Iowa-based company on the award list and one of only a handful of recipients to be honored for the third consecutive year.

The food, beverage, agriculture and pet care product manufacturer employs 2,000 people around the world.

