Kent Nutrition Group, Sentinel announces collaborates with Wounded Warrior Project

MUSCATINE — Kent Nutrition Group has decided to begin a collaboration to help veterans in the future.

This week, Kent Nutrition Group announced that, through its Sentinel brand of equine products, it will collaborate with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to provide support for former soldiers who require equine therapy.

Kent began this collaboration by providing an initial investment of $100,000 to WWP. With this money, WWP will be able to expand its efforts to provide equine therapeutic riding sessions to those who may be struggling with physical or emotional trauma.

According to Mike Gauss, president of the Kent Nutrition Group, this is the first time that Kent Nutrition Group has collaborated with WWP specifically, however he added that as an organization, “We are proud to employ many veterans, and are constantly looking for ways to support patriotic causes.”

The two organizations began collaborating in July of this year, when Kent Nutrition Group first approached WWP about getting involved with some of the non-profit’s services. Already aware of WWP’s equine therapy program, Gauss said he saw it as both a great opportunity and a perfect fit.

