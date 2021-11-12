Kent Nutrition Group, Sentinel announces collaborates with Wounded Warrior Project

MUSCATINE — Kent Nutrition Group has decided to begin a collaboration to help veterans in the future.
This week, Kent Nutrition Group announced that, through its Sentinel brand of equine products, it will collaborate with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to provide support for former soldiers who require equine therapy.
Kent began this collaboration by providing an initial investment of $100,000 to WWP. With this money, WWP will be able to expand its efforts to provide equine therapeutic riding sessions to those who may be struggling with physical or emotional trauma.
According to Mike Gauss, president of the Kent Nutrition Group, this is the first time that Kent Nutrition Group has collaborated with WWP specifically, however he added that as an organization, “We are proud to employ many veterans, and are constantly looking for ways to support patriotic causes.”
The two organizations began collaborating in July of this year, when Kent Nutrition Group first approached WWP about getting involved with some of the non-profit’s services. Already aware of WWP’s equine therapy program, Gauss said he saw it as both a great opportunity and a perfect fit.
“Just like us, (WWP) have been really excited about this partnership,” Gauss said. “We’ve heard stories of veterans who go through the WWP equine therapy program, and they say it changes their lives. If through our partnership, Sentinel is even just a small part of helping, that is amazing.”
Along with connecting veterans across the country to equine therapy sessions, the Sentinel investment will also provide in-kind donations directly to therapeutic riding centers. Through these centers, veterans and WWP participants can learn about horseback riding, training, communicating and grooming, allowing them to form a strong camaraderie with their horse. This year alone, over 350 participants have had the chance to benefit from WWP’s therapeutic sessions.
“Our horse feed is known as the guardian of equine health, so that really aligns with those veterans who guard our freedoms,” Gauss said. “Combining the nutrition that supports the horse and the veterans who support our freedoms made this partnership feel like a really natural fit that serves a great cause – helping those who served our country transition back to civilian life.”
In a public statement, WWP Vice President of Resource Development Brea Kratzert Todd said, “WWP strives to meet warriors and their families where they are on the road to recovery, including through equine therapy. Kent Nutrition Group’s support will empower them to take on their next mission in life.”
Currently, Kent Nutrition Group and Sentinel plans to support WWP workshops and riding events through 2022. Although the collaboration with WWP has only just started, Gauss said the Kent Nutrition Group would love to turn it into a long term partnership in the future.