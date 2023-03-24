KENT Pet Group, a subsidiary of KENT Corporation, announced this week it had chosen Muscatine as the new site for its latest manufacturing plant.

With a groundbreaking this summer, the new 113,000-square-foot facility is expected to be finished sometime in summer 2025, adding new jobs to the Muscatine community in addition to expanding the production of its many products.

When discussing the choice of location for this new manufacturing plant, Corporate Spokesperson Carol Reynolds referred to the history that KENT has with the community.

“Muscatine is our home. We’ve been here for generations, and we’re really thrilled to build upon that history,” she said.

Reynolds said the plant would likely add around 30 jobs in the operation, manufacturing and research/development fields to the community.

Reynolds also said “any growth in a small community is a great thing.”

She said KENT would remain committed to Muscatine as its home while also being committed to being a “great corporate citizen.”

“We’re really excited to grow our family-friendly pet offerings, and this manufacturing expansion does that. KENT Pet Group is in a growing category as the pet categories have been continuing to spread worldwide, and so we’re excited to meet that demand for our customers.”

According to a news release from KENT, the plant will be built on a 70-acre piece of land adjacent to the KENT Distribution Center in Muscatine. Using “state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment,” the plant will focus on the KENT Pet Group model of making pet products, including World’s Best Cat Litter, out of corn, upcycled plant ingredients and recycled paper.

“Although the entire product line hasn’t been decided, the current plan is for the manufacturing of World’s Best Cat Litter, though that may not be all we manufacture,” Reynolds said. “We’re just really thrilled to have this investment in Muscatine. Our roots run deep here, and so we’re excited about the potential for this for both Muscatine and for us.”