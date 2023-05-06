From sheep and horses to fish and bees, on Friday the kindergarten classes of the Muscatine School District had the chance to learn about various farm animals through the Muscatine FFA's annual Kiddie Barnyard at the Ag. Learning Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Andrea Grubaugh
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today