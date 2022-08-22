Kindness felt through the ages: POW's family explore his roots in former Muscatine camp

MUSCATINE – In the years of World War II, it might have been easy for Americans to simply dismiss all the people of one country as ‘the enemy’ without giving them much of a second thought. Citizens of Muscatine, however, didn’t follow this mindset when it came to the German members of the city’s POW Camp – and this kindness is still being felt today.

Earlier this month, Herbert Masthoff, his wife Gabi and his sister-in-law, Klaudia Hendriks, all visited the Fairport Fish Hatchery as well as several other locations in Muscatine. While at the Hatchery, they spent time with Paul Carroll and Lynn Pruitt of the Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery (FFFH) group, sharing the story of Masthoff’s father.

“(Masthoff) had contacted the Fish Hatchery staff, and then we networked with FFFH just to make sure that we could make the most of his visit,” Carroll said, recalling his excitement when the Hatchery first received the call.

Carroll added that Melanie Harkness from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources helped prepare a file of photos for the family to look through during their visit. “She just really made their visit special. She did a really good job.”

Once the family had arrived, Carroll and others were able to hear the full story of Masthoff’s father and his experience in Muscatine. According to Masthoff, his father - a German soldier - had been captured by the Allied Forces in Normandy in June 1944, around three weeks after D-Day. After being placed in a British POW camp located on a farm, he was then sent to a POW camp in Algona (IA). By spring 1945, he had arrived in Muscatine.

Masthoff’s father was hardly the only one to be sent to Muscatine. 85 German POWs were sent to the Fairport Fish Hatchery, also known as “Camp Muscatine” at the time, in April 1945. Between then and November of the same year, 310 POWs were being housed at the camp, sleeping in the Hatchery’s converted laboratory. After receiving permission from the War Manpower Commission, these POWs were sent to work at Muscatine’s H.J. Heinz plant instead of being fully incarcerated.

“We knew we wanted to keep telling this history… so to have a second-hand account of what this prisoner’s experience was from his son was just an absolute delight,” Carroll said. “The message we got over and over was that, under the circumstances, Masthoff’s father had a very good experience here, mainly due to the people of Muscatine being so welcoming.”

When it came to working in the Heinz plant, it had been shared by Masthoff’s father that the POWs who worked there were treated very well as though they had always been part of the company’s community, and both the plant and the Fish Hatchery had better quality food compared to what they had been eating while on the frontlines of the war.

“One of the things that made the experience go well was that there was a native German man who was working at Heinz at the time these prisoners came,” Carroll added. “He spoke German, and so that made the experience in the Heinz plant, where most of the work went on, positive because they had someone they could speak German to.”

Another positive Masthoff’s father had shared with him was the citizens of Muscatine themselves. He told stories about how Muscatine citizens visiting the Hatchery’s POW camp despite being asked not to, offering the prisoners gifts such as cigarettes through the camp’s wired fence. Prisoners were also allowed to swim in the Hatchery’s reservoir during their downtime.

“It was really interesting how (Masthoff) wanted to convey that his father’s experience in Muscatine was actually pretty pleasant,” Carroll said.

This pleasant experience was enough to prompt Masthoff’s parents to live in America briefly, allowing Masthoff himself to be born in New York City and live there until he was six years old, which is when his family then moved back to Germany. During his visit, Masthoff shared that he “cherished his connections to the United States” and enjoyed exploring his and his father’s roots in Muscatine.

“(The Masthoff family’s) relationship with Americans has been positive over the years, because (Masthoff’s father) was treated fairly. We’ve had a lot of German immigrants over the years populate Muscatine, so I think there was just that connection that was positive,” Carroll said.

As the Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery continue working on their interpretive trail project, Carroll assured that they are going to try and include as much history as possible, with the intention being to do further research and find stories similar to the ones of Masthoff’s father in order to paint a full picture of the Fish Hatchery’s life and all the ways that it was used.