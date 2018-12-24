MUSCATINE – Barry Mills wipes away tears when he talks about the brother he knew as both a confidant, and the one who could tell him stories about their mother, who died in their childhood from cervical cancer.
Mills’ half-brother, CMSGT Charles Douglas "Doug" King died 50 years ago on Christmas Day in Laos. But the wound is still fresh for Mills, who was 11 when the brother he looked up to died.
Mills hopes his mother and brother can see what he and his sister, Sherry King, did to honor them. The 22-foot lighted blue spruce tree with five flags at 3 Wilson Drive, Muscatine will be on display from Christmas Eve night though Jan. 1.
Across the driveway will be five flags, with sheets at the flagpole telling the reason Doug King received the medals.
His honors include:
- The Air Force Cross
- The Silver Star
- The Distinguished Flying Cross
- The Air Medal
- The Air Medal with one Oak Leaf cluster
- The Purple Heart
- The Air Force Honorable Service award
In addition, A1C King was promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant while he was missing in action.
The Highway U.S. 61 bypass in Muscatine is named after him, and he received several other awards from the U.S. Air Force.
But what his siblings are doing this year — is more personal.
It’s a tribute to their brother, mainly. “This is the first year doing the tree,” Sherry King said. “It’s a big deal.”
“The reason I am doing this is so Doug and my mother can see it,” said Mills, who put up 1,250 lights on the tree using a bucket lift truck.
Their brother’s death may have happened 50 years ago, but they still have great memories of him.
“He filled a huge void in my life,” said Mills of his older half brother.
Sherry remembers Doug more clearly, as a smart, almost playful brother.
“He was kind of a party guy,” she said. “He was very nice, very kind, he enjoyed doing things a little off the cuff.”
He worked for a silo company, she recalled. “I have a picture where the three of them (two friends/co-workers) are just hanging off the silo. It’s like 30 feet up. That kind of stuff.”
She also recalls a brother who was always there for her and helped her finish her last semester in college.
Doug King graduated from Muscatine High School and was attending Iowa State in the mid-1960s when he was drafted by the Army. Doug opted to enlist in the Air Force, hoping he would get the chance to be a pilot.
His imperfect eyesight cost him that chance. But he remained in the Air Force and served during the Vietnam War.
By December of 1968 Doug had completed 75 missions and knew he was returning to the states in February.
Still, he volunteered for a dangerous rescue mission that day, which was Christmas Eve in Muscatine, because of the time difference. A U.S. pilot had ejected and was hanging by his parachute from a tree in Laos. Upon arrival at the site in Laos, the helicopter aircraft commander of the HH3E Jolly Green Giant suspected an enemy ambush awaited them.
King insisted he be allowed to attempt the rescue. According to Sherry King and Mills, the commander reluctantly agreed and King was lowered approximately 100 feet into the jungle by the rescue hoist.
After he freed the pilot from his harness and moved him to an open area the two were attacked. King strapped the pilot to the rescue harness and radioed the commander “he had been hit by enemy fire and to pull up immediately.”
As the helicopter pulled away, the rescue hoist became tangled in a tree and broke. Both men fell to the ground. The helicopter also sustained heavy damage. A1C King radioed the helicopter and told those aboard to evacuate.
The helicopter returned to the crash site later, but neither airman could be found and were reported Missing in Action.
Their status stayed that way until 1978, when they were declared “killed in action.” King’s remains have never been found, so the family still seeks a full accounting.
In Muscatine, a funeral was held without a casket at the Baptist church, Sherry recalled. And there’s a stone at a gravesite at the military cemetery in Muscatine.
She believes her brother was killed that day, but not all of her siblings agree.
“Everybody has their own (opinion),” she said. “He died that day. I think he was attacked and killed.”
So Christmas Eve night the memorial was lit in Muscatine at her house, 50 years later.
She and her brother, Barry Mills, from Florida, created the tribute for a reason that means a lot to them.
“We just don’t want him forgotten," Sherry said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.