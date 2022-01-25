Kitchen fire extinguished in Muscatine Monday morning

MUSCATINE – The third house fire in Muscatine inside of a month was extinguished early Monday. No cause has been determined for the blaze.

According to a press release, at 5:48 a.m. Monday, the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the kitchen on fire at a residence at 1244 ½ East Fifth Street in Muscatine. On arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from windows in the area of the first-floor kitchen. Fire crews entered the structure and found the majority of the fire in the kitchen area. The occupant was able to get out of the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival. No injuries were reported. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

Crews remained on scene to assure the fire was completely out and fire cause investigators were brought in to gather information. The on-scene aspect of the investigation was completed shortly after 10 a.m. and the scene was turned back over to the owner. The initial damage estimate is $45,000. The owners have been referred to the Salvation Army and were offered assistance from 1-800-BoardUp.

Eleven firefighters responded immediately to the fire and were supported by Muscatine Police Department personnel.