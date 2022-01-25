Kitchen fire extinguished in Muscatine Monday morning

MUSCATINE – The third house fire in Muscatine inside of a month was extinguished early Monday. No cause has been determined for the blaze.
According to a press release, at 5:48 a.m. Monday, the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the kitchen on fire at a residence at 1244 ½ East Fifth Street in Muscatine. On arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from windows in the area of the first-floor kitchen. Fire crews entered the structure and found the majority of the fire in the kitchen area. The occupant was able to get out of the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival. No injuries were reported. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
Crews remained on scene to assure the fire was completely out and fire cause investigators were brought in to gather information. The on-scene aspect of the investigation was completed shortly after 10 a.m. and the scene was turned back over to the owner. The initial damage estimate is $45,000. The owners have been referred to the Salvation Army and were offered assistance from 1-800-BoardUp.
Eleven firefighters responded immediately to the fire and were supported by Muscatine Police Department personnel.
The National Fire Prevention Association recommends residents should remain alert while cooking, and to never cook while sleepy or after consuming alcohol. People are asked to stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food and to keep anything that can catch fire away from the stove top.
With the expected cold temperatures, residents are also reminded that if they use a secondary heating source, such as a fireplace, wood stove or space heater, to keep anything that can burn at least three feet away. The community is also warned to plug space heaters into a wall socket and never use extension cords or power strips.
Residents are also reminded to have working smoke detectors. In the event of a fire, people are asked to call 911 while safely exiting the structure.