Klinger hired for Columbus school improvement projects

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — After submitting a proposal that cut earlier estimates by nearly $200,000, a Burlington company has won the nod from the Columbus School District to seek bids for several proposed building infrastructure improvement projects.

The school board agreed during its regular monthly meeting on Monday to accept the proposal from Klinger Associates, after comparing the estimates in that package to estimates provided last month by Shive-Hattery Associates, Cedar Rapids.

At last month’s meeting, the board had tentatively agreed to direct Shive-Hattery to seek bids for replacing a chiller at the Roundy Elementary building for cooling and dehumidifying the middle school gym and the auditorium.

Shive-Hattery had estimated the cost of the chiller replacement at around $317,810 and the middle school gym/auditorium work at $306,714.

However, the Klinger Associates’ proposal, which totaled $427,275, reduced the estimate for the chiller replacement to $264,775, a $53,035 savings; while the estimate for the middle school gym/auditorium project came in at $163,000, a $143,714 savings.

Business manager Neil Mills said the two companies’ proposals for the chiller were similar, but they differed when it came to the gym/auditorium project.