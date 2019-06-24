Campaigns for two Democratic presidential hopefuls will host watch parties Wednesday in Muscatine for the first 2020 primary debate.
Amy for Iowa, Sen. Amy Klobuchar's campaign in the state, will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Wine-Nutz, 208 W. 2nd St., and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke's campaign will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Missipi Brew, 107 Iowa Ave.
Amid the still growing field of Democratic candidates, the first primary debate will be broadcast 8-10 p.m. local time on NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.
With 25 hopefuls in the running, only 10 including Klobuchar and O'Rourke will take the stage for the first debate: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Jay Inslee, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tim Ryan and former Rep. John Delaney.
Both candidates made stops in the area in March: Klobuchar visited Davenport and O'Rourke Muscatine. O'Rourke also stopped in Tipton the end of May.
Both campaigns will also host watch parties across the state.
