Koeze nut sales kick off again this year to support Muscatine High School band

MUSCATINE – While the annual sale of Koeze Nuts to benefit the Muscatine High School band boosters is a local event, organizer Scott Comstock said that people from all over the state eagerly await the yearly return of the sale to get their nut fix.

As the event got started over the previous week, boosters and members of the band - with the permission of the Stanley Center for Peace and Security which recently purchased the building – set up the former Musser Library building at 304 Iowa Avenue to showcase the wares. Through Dec. 12 every Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon the building will become the Koeze Nut headquarters where people can purchase a jar of the luscious legumes or place orders for other products.

“This is about the 37th year of this fundraiser for the Muscatine Band Boosters and the proceeds go to support the band organization at the high school,” he said. “Anything that supports and improves the band, this is for.”

