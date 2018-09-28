Korie Shippee of Muscatine will fill the seventh district associate judge vacancy created by Judge Mark Fowler's appointment to the District Court bench.
Shippee earned a bachelor's degree in 1996 from the University of Iowa and her law degree from University of Iowa College of Law in 1999. She is engaged in the practice of law with Muscatine County Attorney's Office.
Three district associate court judges serve in Scott County. Associate judges have jurisdiction o hear certain criminal cases, such as misdemeanors and driving while intoxicated cases, according to a news release from the district court's administrative office. The also hear all initial appearances in criminal cases, civil cases where the amount in controversy doesn't exceed $10,000, mental health and substance abuse commitment proceedings and juvenile law matters when assigned from the chief judge of the district.
— Journal Staff
