Krieger celebrates its 65th anniversary in Muscatine Tuesday

MUSCATINE — With changes in the car industry coming every year, it is hard to imagine the changes the Krieger Auto Group has gone through since its opening in 1956.
On Tuesday, June 29, the auto group celebrated the 65th anniversary of its opening in Muscatine. Since 1956, the Krieger family has served Muscatine and the surrounding areas. Currently the group has three lots — two in Muscatine and one in DeWitt. The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry honored the long-standing business with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that included four generations that have made up the Krieger Auto legacy.
“For the last three years we have sold vehicles in 45 or 46 states, vice president John Krieger said. “That’s obviously much different than even one generation ago.”
While the group sells cars online, Krieger says the group’s dedication to providing personal transactions to customers that keep people coming into the family-owned and operated business. He said the personal touch goes a long way.
In addition to car sales, the group has its own team of master mechanics, many with hard to find skills. A complete service center is offered at Krieger.
He recalls the first location of Krieger Auto was along the Mississippi River in downtown Muscatine. After a few years of flooding, the lot moved to its current location along Highway 61, a move that John Krieger credits as being one of the things that has added to the auto group’s longevity.
For at least 23 years, Krieger of Muscatine is known for donating at least one car to give away to one senior during the Carnival After Prom Extravaganza at Muscatine High School. Some years two cars are given, with one boy and one girl being the winners. John Krieger believes close to 100 cars have been given away.
“We have tried over the years to increase the value and the likeness of the vehicle being given away,” he said. “I think it is a great event to put on to keep kids safe. We’ve never had an after prom incident.”
Krieger has always given back to the community, raising thousands of dollars for local charities.
After 65 years the future continued to look bright for the auto group. Vice President Jeff Krieger said that soon the group will begin marketing electric cars from Ford.
“We want to keep growing,” John Krieger said. “We are a different business than we were 10 years ago and we will be a different business 10 years from now.”