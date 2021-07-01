Krieger celebrates its 65th anniversary in Muscatine Tuesday

MUSCATINE — With changes in the car industry coming every year, it is hard to imagine the changes the Krieger Auto Group has gone through since its opening in 1956.

On Tuesday, June 29, the auto group celebrated the 65th anniversary of its opening in Muscatine. Since 1956, the Krieger family has served Muscatine and the surrounding areas. Currently the group has three lots — two in Muscatine and one in DeWitt. The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry honored the long-standing business with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that included four generations that have made up the Krieger Auto legacy.

“For the last three years we have sold vehicles in 45 or 46 states, vice president John Krieger said. “That’s obviously much different than even one generation ago.”

While the group sells cars online, Krieger says the group’s dedication to providing personal transactions to customers that keep people coming into the family-owned and operated business. He said the personal touch goes a long way.

In addition to car sales, the group has its own team of master mechanics, many with hard to find skills. A complete service center is offered at Krieger.

