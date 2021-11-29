Krieger's welcomes in the start of Two Weeks of Love with annual Toy Time donation drive

The Toy Time drive accepts toys and gifts for those ages infant to 16, with all items staying within Muscatine County. Regarding gifts for older kids and teens, some of the suggested items are sweatshirts, gift cards, or electric razors and other personal hygiene items.

“We’re very fortunate that every year we generate enough cash donations, as well, that it allows the Salvation Army lieutenants to go out and purchase things that we don’t necessarily get during the toy drive, or if they need to fill a specific gift need for an older child or teenager,” Doug said.

Both he and Joey expressed gratitude to not only those who donate toys and gifts to the drive, but to their community partners such as Farm & Fleet, Chamberlin Heating and Air, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department, and Viola Werner’s Toyz 4 Kidz for helping with the efforts.

“Our toy drives are a great accomplishment, but it’s an accomplishment by our community,” Joey said. “We couldn’t do it on our own, and we’re appreciative of anyone who would like to get involved with Toy Time. We’re excited to host it here and be supporters, but this is not a Krieger’s event. It’s a community event, and we need all hands on deck.”