Krieger's welcomes in the start of Two Weeks of Love with annual Toy Time donation drive

MUSCATINE — While Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, Muscatine’s annual Two Weeks of Love is no doubt the most generous time of the year.
This year's Two Weeks of Love started Monday and will last until Friday, Dec. 10. For Toy Time and toy donations specifically, Krieger’s Chevy Buick GMC, located on 501 West Bypass 61, will be accepting toys until Friday, Dec. 3.
“I think this year’s Toy Time will be as big as it usually is,” Krieger’s owner Doug Krieger said, adding he believed they would set a record for the number of bikes given away this year. “The people of Muscatine always come through every year. Last year, we supplied 1,000 Muscatine families with toys, and that’s about what it’s been every year.”
Doug recalled how he first reached out to start the toy portion of this two-week event, working alongside Hy-Vee as well as others such as Dwayne Hopkins and Mike Riggan. As for why he wanted to focus on toys, he said it just seemed like the obvious choice.
“We just hope that every kid or family member has a present to open on Christmas morning, because we believe that every child in Muscatine County should get the opportunity to have a good Christmas. We get to see the joy of cars, which are sort of like grown-up toys, given to people around Christmastime, and we want that joy to be passed on to the youth of our community,” Krieger’s CEO and Doug’s son, Joey Krieger said.
The Toy Time drive accepts toys and gifts for those ages infant to 16, with all items staying within Muscatine County. Regarding gifts for older kids and teens, some of the suggested items are sweatshirts, gift cards, or electric razors and other personal hygiene items.
“We’re very fortunate that every year we generate enough cash donations, as well, that it allows the Salvation Army lieutenants to go out and purchase things that we don’t necessarily get during the toy drive, or if they need to fill a specific gift need for an older child or teenager,” Doug said.
Both he and Joey expressed gratitude to not only those who donate toys and gifts to the drive, but to their community partners such as Farm & Fleet, Chamberlin Heating and Air, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department, and Viola Werner’s Toyz 4 Kidz for helping with the efforts.
“Our toy drives are a great accomplishment, but it’s an accomplishment by our community,” Joey said. “We couldn’t do it on our own, and we’re appreciative of anyone who would like to get involved with Toy Time. We’re excited to host it here and be supporters, but this is not a Krieger’s event. It’s a community event, and we need all hands on deck.”
For the Freezing for Food portion of the two week event, residents can drop off non-perishable food donations at three different locations this year: Hy-Vee on 2nd Avenue, Walmart on U.S. 61 and Fareway on Cedar Plaza Drive. Additionally, just as they have since the start of Two Weeks of Love, TanTara Transportation will be providing the tractor-trailers for all of the donations – which is something those at the company sees as a privilege.
“Christmas is and should be a special time for children and families. If we help to create even one smile on Christmas morning through the Toy Time donations or prevent even one child from going to bed hungry throughout the year, it was all worth it,” David Riggan from TanTara said. “At TanTara we are blessed to have so many employees who value the gift of giving. It is the good character of our employees that enables us to be a part of Two Weeks of Love and other events throughout the year.”
This will be the event’s 21st year. With Walmart providing an additional location for donations this time around, following Fareway’s lead of joining in the previous year, this is expected to be the biggest Two Weeks of Love yet.
For more information or additional updates on Two Weeks of Love efforts, visit the Salvation Army of Muscatine County’s Facebook page.