Kyle's Graceful Adventures helps people in need with necessities

MUSCATINE — Realizing one of the most valuable resources people collecting goods for the needy have is space, Felicia Petty rented a second storage unit earlier this week to handle the overflow.
Even though she has only been collecting items to help people in earnest since last Christmas, she has found many donors eager to help. The storage unit she had been using as an impromptu show room for items is not full to capacity and more room was needed for the bags of clothing and other goods coming in on a regular basis.
“It’s not ideal, but everything is protected,” she said of the indoor, climate controlled storage units.
She explained the Petty family is known for its willingness to help people. Over Christmas 2020, Felicia Petty was helping a single mother with one son who was escaping from a domestic situation. As she was providing help, and people on Facebook were watching, Petty found herself with more people asking for assistance and plenty of people reaching out to donate needed items. As the donations increased, Petty found herself unable to continue storing the items at her house. She rented her first storage unit using money out of her own pocket to hold the donations.
Since renting the second unit, Petty hoped to find an organization to assist her with space for the goods that are being given to those in need and to be able to hold set hours for people to come in and pick out goods. Since beginning to help people, Petty actually made it official and filed for a 501(c)3 non-profit status. She named the non-profit “Kyle’s Graceful Adventures,” using the initials of her three children.
Petty’s interest in helping people goes back to her being a student at East Campus in Muscatine. She said she saw kids coming to school in the same clothes every day. After becoming a single mother, Petty was grateful she had the help of her family to help support her, and realized that not everyone is as lucky.
“It’s not just single parents — a lot of people don’t have that support system they can lean on,” she said. “I wanted to be that support system for people and let people know they are not alone and they can come here for help.”
Petty said as she helped people during Christmas, in the middle of a health crisis in which many people have lost their jobs, she found many people didn’t even have basic items such as hygiene products. She started making care packages that included such things as toothbrushes, combs and deodorant.
She said she has seen many people struggling in the Muscatine area. She has also seen a lot of people who have been too embarrassed to ask for help. She wants people to know that offering help is the reason for it all.
“These are donated items and they all need a home and they are all in great shape,” she said. “If someone can wear them, that’s great. We just want to help and make things good.”
Hoping to save the expense of renting the units every month, Petty hopes someone can donate an area for her to work out of. People interested, or interested in donating items or in need of items can contact her on her Facebook page or on the Kyle’s Graceful Adventures Facebook page.