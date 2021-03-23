Kyle's Graceful Adventures helps people in need with necessities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Petty’s interest in helping people goes back to her being a student at East Campus in Muscatine. She said she saw kids coming to school in the same clothes every day. After becoming a single mother, Petty was grateful she had the help of her family to help support her, and realized that not everyone is as lucky.

“It’s not just single parents — a lot of people don’t have that support system they can lean on,” she said. “I wanted to be that support system for people and let people know they are not alone and they can come here for help.”

Petty said as she helped people during Christmas, in the middle of a health crisis in which many people have lost their jobs, she found many people didn’t even have basic items such as hygiene products. She started making care packages that included such things as toothbrushes, combs and deodorant.

She said she has seen many people struggling in the Muscatine area. She has also seen a lot of people who have been too embarrassed to ask for help. She wants people to know that offering help is the reason for it all.

“These are donated items and they all need a home and they are all in great shape,” she said. “If someone can wear them, that’s great. We just want to help and make things good.”

Hoping to save the expense of renting the units every month, Petty hopes someone can donate an area for her to work out of. People interested, or interested in donating items or in need of items can contact her on her Facebook page or on the Kyle’s Graceful Adventures Facebook page.

