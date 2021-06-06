Kyle's Graceful Adventures opens a downtown storefront

MUSCATINE – After outgrowing two storage units in Muscatine, Kyle's Graceful Adventures has gracefully moved into a downtown storefront where it is continuing to supply goods to people in need of help.
During the worst of the pandemic, founder Felicia Petty acted as a go-between for people who wanted to donate goods to needy families and those in need. She used her personal storage units to gather goods and distribute them. With goods coming in faster than they were going out, Petty moved her non-profit venture – dubbed Kyle’s Graceful Adventures named using her three children’s initials – to a downtown store.
“I was looking into different places and this came open,” Petty said. “It is definitely a step up. I have a lot more space and a lot more room. I can be here when I want and do my own hours.”
While she said the storefront is a serious step up from the storage units, it does cost more. Petty is currently paying rent on the store out of pocket. She hopes to find grants to help offset the cost of rent and utilities.
Petty opened the shop, located at 112 E. Second St., at the beginning of May. Having spent many hours building such things as shelves for the store, she is now able to have separate sections for womenswear, menswear and items. Everything in the store is free for the taking to people who need it. Currently Petty said people can go in and take what they need, but in the future she thinks she may start allowing people to take only what they can fit in a bag.
“Now people know where I am at and they know how to find me,” Petty said. “When I was in the storage units, it was kind of sketchy.”
She said the store is open by appointment. People can contact her on Facebook or call her at (563) 506-3026.
Petty began helping people in need over Christmas 2020. The Petty family is known for their willingness to help people and she hoped to follow in her parents’ footsteps by making sure people got items they needed. As she helped a single mother leave a bad situation, she found a lot of support on social media and a lot of people who also needed help. She began taking goods and keeping them at her house, but the move to the storage units was quickly needed, as items began coming in quickly.
Since beginning to help people, Petty actually made it official and filed for a 501(c)3 non-profit status.
Petty’s interest in helping people goes back to her being a student at East Campus in Muscatine. She said she saw kids coming to school in the same clothes every day. After becoming a single mother, Petty was grateful she had the help of her family to help support her, and realized that not everyone is as lucky.
“It’s not just single parents — a lot of people don’t have that support system they can lean on,” she said. “I wanted to be that support system for people and let people know they are not alone and they can come here for help.”