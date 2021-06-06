Kyle's Graceful Adventures opens a downtown storefront

MUSCATINE – After outgrowing two storage units in Muscatine, Kyle's Graceful Adventures has gracefully moved into a downtown storefront where it is continuing to supply goods to people in need of help.

During the worst of the pandemic, founder Felicia Petty acted as a go-between for people who wanted to donate goods to needy families and those in need. She used her personal storage units to gather goods and distribute them. With goods coming in faster than they were going out, Petty moved her non-profit venture – dubbed Kyle’s Graceful Adventures named using her three children’s initials – to a downtown store.

“I was looking into different places and this came open,” Petty said. “It is definitely a step up. I have a lot more space and a lot more room. I can be here when I want and do my own hours.”

While she said the storefront is a serious step up from the storage units, it does cost more. Petty is currently paying rent on the store out of pocket. She hopes to find grants to help offset the cost of rent and utilities.