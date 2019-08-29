MUSCATINE – With Labor Day being Monday, Sept. 2, most city and county offices will be closed and refuse and recycling pickup will be rescheduled for later in the week.
According to a press release from the City of Muscatine, the administrative offices at Muscatine City Hall will be closed all day and will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Musser Public Library and the HNI Community Center will be closed Sunday and Monday. The library will resume normal hours Tuesday.
The Muscatine Art Center will be closed Monday and will resume normal hours Tuesday.
The Muscatine Transfer Station along with the Compost Site will be closed Monday.
The Muscabus will be closed Monday.
According to the Muscatine County Facebook page, all Muscatine County offices will also be closed Monday.
Labor Day weekend marks the last weekend of the year for the Muscatine Aquatic Center in Weed Park to be open. The pool will be open Saturday through Monday from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, contact the Muscatine parks and Recreation Department.
Muscatine schools will be closed for Labor Day.
The regular edition of The Muscatine Journal will be delivered Monday.
There will be no curbside refuse collection on Monday. Residents on Monday routes will have refuse collected Tuesday along with residents on the regular Tuesday route. There will also be no curbside recycling collection Monday. Curbside recycling collection on the Week B route will be pushed back one day with all the routes during the week being moved back one day.
Labor Day is a federal holiday held the first Monday in September. It honors the American Labor Movement and the contributions American workers have made to the growth of the country. It also unofficially marks the end of summer, as it ends the cultural summer season.
