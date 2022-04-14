Land of Oz settles into new Downtown Muscatine storefront

MUSCATINE – Since 2017, Land of Oz has served arcade game enthusiasts in Muscatine and around the globe, while keeping the legacy of one of Muscatine’s former arcades alive.

“My dad worked at the Land of Oz Arcade back in 1983, and I was in there pretty much every day,” owner Mike Rankins said. “He showed me how to work on some of the machines.”

To better serving local customers as well as those who travel for in-person games, Mike and his wife, Lee Rankins, have moved Land of Oz to 215 West 2nd St. Muscatine.

“(Our former location) was very small,” Lee explained. “We needed something a lot bigger.”

The couple started their business out of their garage, driven by Mike’s passion for arcade games and a desire to start a project after their children moved out of the house.

Land of Oz has grown, delivering its products around the world while keeping a home-base location.

“We hope that more traffic comes through here,” Mike said. His goal is to add uniqueness to the block.

The Rankins’ products remain the same — custom arcade cabinets and dart boards, refurbished pinball machines, drivable coolers and Land of Oz-brand apparel.

“Everything about our arcade cabinets are brand-new, so all the wiring that goes in them is brand-new. People can choose what cabinet they want, what they want on the cabinet and they can put up to 5,000 games in each cabinet,” Lee said, adding that the array of games within the machines can span from classic arcade games to Atari, NES and SNES games, depending on what the customer wants.

Land of Oz will track down specific pinball machines for customers, sand down and shine its edges, replace the lightbulbs with safer and brighter LED lights, test the wires and do other maintenance before delivering it. Custom dart boards include a custom design for its exterior and smart touch-screen that plays music and makes it easy to keep score.

“(What makes us so appealing) are probably our product offering and the quality of our products,” Mike said. “We manufacture everything ourselves and that’s a big bonus versus just reselling something. We have a really fun and unique store here, you’re not going to see any of this in any retail store from here to New York.”

“It can be stressful to own your own business at times, but it’s also very rewarding,” Lee added.

For more information, visit www.landofozarcades.com or its Facebook page, @Arcade3110.

