Lane restrictions begin on Park Avenue Friday as depth patching resumes

MUSCATINE — Lane restrictions for full-depth patching on Park Avenue return this week as the Park Avenue 4-to-3 Lane Conversion Project resumes after a winter shutdown.

Lane restrictions begin on Friday, March 15, and will be in place from just south of the Washington Street intersection to the intersection with 4th Street. The southbound two lanes will be closed to traffic with two-way traffic shifted to the northbound lanes. Manatts, Inc., the prime contractor for the project, indicated that Heuer Construction, Inc., was to begin full-depth patching of the roadway on Friday. Once patching has been completed on the west side, the northbound lanes will be closed to allow for work on the east side of Park Avenue.

Part of the project is the replacement of traffic signals at four locations in the Park Avenue corridor. Work on replacing the traffic signals at the intersection of East 2nd Street and Cypress will wrap up Tuesday (March 9) with lane restrictions removed Wednesday morning. The new signals will remain covered until Muscatine Power & Water can power up the signals and install the controller.

