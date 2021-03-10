Lane restrictions begin on Park Avenue Friday as depth patching resumes

MUSCATINE — Lane restrictions for full-depth patching on Park Avenue return this week as the Park Avenue 4-to-3 Lane Conversion Project resumes after a winter shutdown.
Lane restrictions begin on Friday, March 15, and will be in place from just south of the Washington Street intersection to the intersection with 4th Street. The southbound two lanes will be closed to traffic with two-way traffic shifted to the northbound lanes. Manatts, Inc., the prime contractor for the project, indicated that Heuer Construction, Inc., was to begin full-depth patching of the roadway on Friday. Once patching has been completed on the west side, the northbound lanes will be closed to allow for work on the east side of Park Avenue.
Part of the project is the replacement of traffic signals at four locations in the Park Avenue corridor. Work on replacing the traffic signals at the intersection of East 2nd Street and Cypress will wrap up Tuesday (March 9) with lane restrictions removed Wednesday morning. The new signals will remain covered until Muscatine Power & Water can power up the signals and install the controller.
The next set of signals to be replaced are at the intersection of Park Avenue and 5th Street, but that will not occur until later this spring. The signals at Washington and Park Avenue and the signals at Clay/Colorado and Park Avenue will also be replaced as part of the project. All signals will be fully activated once the project has been completed.
Once full-depth patching has been completed, Park Avenue will be milled and an overlay of hot mix asphalt will be put down.
Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when travelling through the construction zone, obey traffic control devices, and be aware of workers. Use an alternate route if possible.
The improvements included in the Park Avenue 4-to-3 Lane Conversion Project will focus specifically on safety, including traffic lane reconfiguration that would change the road from four lanes (two operating in each direction) to three lanes (one lane in each direction and a center two-way, left turn lane) from Harrison Street to the Iowa 92 bridge. The project will also allow for 74 new sidewalk ramps that would be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines, full-depth patching of the roadway, and an asphalt overlay.
The entire project is expected to be completed by Fall 2021, weather permitting.