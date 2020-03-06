Lanes closed on Muscatine's Fifth Street

Barricades were put in place on Fifth Street between Mulberry Avenue and Cedar Street in Muscatine Thursday, to allow the contractor of the Muscatine County Maintenance and Search & Rescue building to connect water and sewer from the street to the structure. The lane closure is expected to last until Monday, March 9.

The eastbound lane of Fifth Street from Mulberry to Cedar was closed to traffic at 8 a.m. Thursday. Eastbound traffic will be detoured from Iowa to Third Street to Mulberry Avenue and back to Fifth Street.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Westbound traffic will not be impacted by the lane closure.

A portion of Walnut between Fourth and Fifth Streets will also be closed to traffic. However, no parking will be allowed in the 400 block of Walnut with the driving lanes shifted over to maintain two-way traffic.

Northbound traffic on Cedar and Walnut will not be able to turn right onto Fifth Street.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area and to be especially aware of emergency vehicles that may be exiting the Public Safety Building at Fifth and Cedar streets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0