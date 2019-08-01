WAPELLO — Adventure Day at the Langwood Education Center is Saturday.
The free family event is geared toward youth ages 6 or older, but is open to the entire family. Activity stations will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and include BB gun range, canoeing and kayaking, pond fishing, archery, and nature hikes. The High Ropes Challenge Course will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. and a free lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m.
Register online at LouisaCountyConservation.org, call 319-523-8381 or email Lana at lmccomb@lccb.org.
Langwood Education Center is located at 14019 H Ave., Wapello. H Avenue has reopened between Grandview and Langwood. Follow the directional signs through Grandview or from the south on County Road X61 to H Avenue.
This event is presented by: Louisa County Conservation, Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Tri-Rivers Conservation Foundation, Illowa NAVHDA Chapter and the Izaak Walton League. Free will donations will be accepted.
