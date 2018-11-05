Name: Lanny Hillyard
Age: 67
Residence: Mediapolis, Iowa
Occupation: Retired
Qualifications: 20-year Southeastern Community College Trustee, 7 years High School Vo-Ag Teacher, 37 years Purina Animal Nutrition. My wife and I also own a farm that my brothers custom farm for us. Two children and 3 grandchildren. Desire to improve the lives of the Iowans living in the 88th district.
Do you believe that Iowa is adequately funding education? Explain.
No. The last few years the funding for K-12 is below the inflation rate. Community Colleges are struggling to keep tuition low, maintain adequate staff and provide work force training. Universities are looking at cutting some programs due to lack of funding. Education is not a high enough priority in Iowa today.
Do you support or not support Iowa’s move to a privately managed Medicaid system? Explain.
I do not support. Privatizing Medicaid is providing poor service and not saving the dollars it was promised to save. It was recently announced that the private companies working with Medicaid would be receiving 7.5 percent more funding for next year.
What is your opinion on the state’s economic development efforts, and what changes, if any, would you make?
We need to examine Tax Credits more closely. What is our return on investment. I am supportive of economic development but we need to be careful how many tax dollars we commit to it.
Should Iowa reduce corporate tax rates? Explain.
The last session of the Iowa legislature reduced tax rates for out of state corporations. I am not convinced all the tax rates should have been lowered. We need corporations to be successful in Iowa and to contribute to our tax base.
Would you expand or repeal Iowa’s law barring doctors from performing an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected?
I would not support the bill passed during the last session. I think the government should not be involved. The decision should be made by the woman working with her doctor, family and faith.
Would you vote to expand Iowa’s current medical cannabis law? Legalize marijuana?
I would vote to make medical cannabis available where needed. I would not vote to legalize marijuana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.