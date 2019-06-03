The new Future Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, makes it possible for students to have their tuition paid for in a number of career technology programs.
The Last-Dollar Scholarship covers tuition for students in programs leading to high-demand jobs in Iowa. It pays the cost of tuition above and beyond that covered by other state and federal programs.
Students in the program will first complete the standard application for state and federal dollars. The Last-Dollar Scholarship then fills the gap for the entire cost of tuition for a post-secondary certificate, diploma or Associate’s Degree. The scholarship will be available to qualified students at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) beginning this fall for the 2019-20 academic year.
To be eligible, new high school graduates must enroll full-time. Adult learners may enroll full- or part-time. All students must file the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), attend orientation, meet with an adviser, remain continuously enrolled, and make satisfactory academic progress. Students can receive the Last-Dollar Scholarship for up to five full-time semesters or eight part-time semesters. Qualified students will need to reapply each year.
To see a list of the more than 30 eligible EICC programs, visit eicc.edu/lastdollar. For questions, call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.
