Last week's Muscatine Metals fire shows up on NWS radar

MUSCATINE — Last Thursday, residents in Muscatine and beyond could spot the large plumes of smoke that came from the Muscatine Metals fire.
Burning for more than seven hours, the incident occurred when a large pile of metal — mostly vehicles — caught on fire. While there were no injuries, the burning materials in the fire caused a large, thick smoke plume the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities picked up on radar.
Smoke plumes may be a rarity in Muscatine, but they aren’t a rare sight in the meteorology world, according to Quad City Meteorologist David Cousins.
“(Smoke plumes showing up on our radars) actually happens quite a bit, usually on a fairly regular basis. Several different things can show up on our radars, even plumes from manufacturing facilities and power plants,” Cousins said.
Cousins said as long as the smoke flows high enough to intersect the radar beam, it’ll show up on radar. Additionally, heat from a fire can also sometimes show up on their satellites, if it’s hot enough.
“You’re always kind of interested when you see a smoke flume show up on radar,” Cousins said.
It can still be attention-grabbing. Cousins said theylook to see if people know about it or if it presents any danger.
Meteorologists will also look at conditions within the fire's surrounding areas, such as how dry the area is and how fast the smoke is traveling. If it seems like others aren’t aware of the fire, they’ll call the local emergency manager in the county or the 911 center closest to the fire.
“Sometimes we’ll be aware of prescribed burns that are going on in the area, and those will show up on radar but we wouldn’t make those phone calls. As long as people are aware of (the fires), we usually don’t call,” Cousins said.
Rarely, if asked by the state or local emergency manager, the National Weather Service sends out information or an alert about the smoke, and a warning about possibly dangerous air conditions or health risks from the smoke, if needed. This wasn’t needed for this situation, as the Dec. 16 fire was declared under control by 3 p.m., with the smoke flumes dissipating soon after.