MUSCATINE – Grant money makes a difference for a lot of organizations.
And the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) is definitely one such group.
MCSA is one of seven organizations statewide that received a University of Iowa College of Public Health Business Leadership Network grant, announced last week week.
According to the CPHBLN release, the program funds the projects, in conjunction with an equal cash match from other organizations or businesses. The grant is to be used for public health related initiatives and projects in recipient communities.
MCSA, which was formed to make a difference in the quality of life in Muscatine, including taking care of unmet needs such as housing, poverty, family violence, barriers to service availability, substance abuse and discrimination.
Naturally, MCSA has definite plans for the Business Leadership Network gift of $3,000.
“We are going to use this grant to update our single men’s overnight shelter,” said Scott Dahlke, executive director of MCSA. “The space that the single guys have been using has not been updated in at least 10 years. So a lot of the materials that they are using, lockers to store their belongings, are rusted out.
“The mattresses they’re sleeping on have holes in them. So we are going to use this money to update all of that, to give them a more humane way of sleeping during the night and storing their valuables.”
The grant money is being matched by in-kind gifts and or money from Monsanto, United Way Day of Caring and Van Meter Inc.
“It’s absolutely valuable,” Dahlke said. "it's going to improve their health. It’s going to improve their outcomes. It’s going to make them more rested for work in the morning. And just overall better hygiene.”
The men at the shelter sleep on small mattresses in the large gym at the center. Like the lockers used to store their belongings, it was time for an upgrade.
“It’s been needed for quite a long time,”Dahlke said. “And it’s just going to add to the service we’re providing. We are always looking for things we can do better. Even the mattresses without holes and giving them lockers that aren’t tore apart is just the basics of what we provide.”
As of Thursday, 15 of the 20 spots for men were filled at the shelter.
However, the single women and families portion was filled beyond its capacity of 27 with 33 people.
“We have been quite full lately,” Dahlke said before quickly adding, MCSA will never turn anyone away, regardless of if it is at capacity. “I will always find room for people,” he said.
A year ago, MCSA also received the same Public Health Business Leadership Network grant. With the aid of Hy-Vee and Calvary Church, it was used for the Rapid Housing program that gets families that might otherwise be in the shelter to housing as quickly as possible. That money was used to deliver food, crock pots and recipe cards to the families.
“It was a really cool collaboration with Hy-Vee, the University of Iowa and a local church group who provided some matching food to be donated,” Dahlke said.
The crock pots are given because “our folks don’t have stoves in their apartments,” he said. “It gives them something that they can use to make these food supplies with.”
The university’s goal is for improved health.
“These projects strengthen community health at the local level and make an impact where people live, work, and play,” says Edith Parker, dean of the University of Iowa College of Public Health in the release. “This grant program demonstrates the college’s commitment to partnering with communities and businesses to enhance well-being across Iowa.”
The College of Public Health provided the grants as part of its Business Leadership Network (BLN) initiative. Some of the funds for the grant program are provided by the UI Provost’s Office of Outreach and Engagement, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, and the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust.
The BLN, established in 2011, fosters ongoing, mutually beneficial relationships between the College of Public Health and small and medium-sized businesses and communities in Iowa. Through these relationships, the college engages and collaborates with communities in development of cutting-edge, high impact public health research, enhances educational programs with service learning opportunities within businesses, and promotes a culture of health throughout communities.
The grant money does wonders for organizations like MCSA.
“We are 60 percent funded by grants we applied for, so without those grants we wouldn’t exist,” Dahlke said. “And without community support, we wouldn’t exist.”
