Name: Laura J. Liegois
Age: 43
Residence: Muscatine
Occupation: Small Business Owner and Consultant — Municipal Connections
Qualifications: I have worked in and with government for 22 years. Master's Degree in Public Administration, a volunteer in the community and numerous organizations. Currently I am part of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, LULAC Member, Muscatine Boxing Club Board of Directors and a volunteer with the Muscatine Community Schools.
Do you believe that Iowa is adequately funding education? Explain.
We can do better in funding education in Iowa. Giving one percent of the total budget in the State of Iowa is not adequate for what we need to do for our students in Iowa. The mid-year budget cuts need to stop for our community colleges and universities. We need to make education a priority throughout Iowa. Our students deserve the best we can give them to prepare them for the future, which will open the door for career opportunities in Iowa. We also need to reinstate our teachers' bargaining rights. We are losing teachers to other states that are taking education seriously.
Do you support or not support Iowa’s move to a privately managed Medicaid system? Explain.
I do not support the private managed Medicaid system in Iowa. We need to get this program back into the hands of the State of Iowa and make sure we are taking care of our people. People are suffering and services are lost for our most vulnerable. I hear countless situations of people being lost in the system everyday.
What is your opinion on the state’s economic development efforts, and what changes, if any, would you make?
The Iowa Department of Economic Development (IDED) has numerous opportunities for business to expand or come to Iowa. I support working with businesses for economic opportunities for our residents in Iowa. However, when we are giving out millions for jobs that pay not the highest wages, I have an issue with that. We need to have a higher expectation of a criteria on what are we giving money out for and a guarantee that we are doing everything we can possible to ensure that the business is a good fit in the communities they move into.
Should Iowa reduce corporate tax rates? Explain.
Several years ago there was roll back on property taxes for businesses and a promise of helping our communities with the loss in tax revenue to meet their budget needs. Also the promise of how this change was going to encourage more economic development in Iowa. This is a big loss for our communities trying to balance their budgets with no promise of state aid for their communities for the future. Our large corporations are already getting a break, we need to think about our residents who are going to have to make up the loss in their communities with higher property taxes.
Would you expand or repeal Iowa’s law barring doctors from performing an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected?
This needs to be repealed on barring doctors who performed abortions. This law also caused programs to no longer exist at the University of Iowa. The entire law was a waste of time, energy and money, along with a step back for the State of Iowa. Roe Vs. Wade took care of this issue and there was no reason to bring it up. It is a woman's choice for her health and not a legislative choice to make.
Would you vote to expand Iowa’s current medical cannabis law? Legalize marijuana?
I do believe that medical cannabis has many benefits for people who are suffering with numerous illnesses. I would vote for Iowa to work towards better whole plant-based medical laws. As an economic development plan, there are numerous benefits for agriculture and alternative medicines if it was legalized. Other states have legalized marijuana and have had success with revenues that allow for better economic development and educational resources. I do believe that there should be some restraints, if it was legalized. The law should be developed with a round table of experts on medical, economics, agriculture, justice, and other invested interest to ensure that the law is created in the best interest of the State of Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.