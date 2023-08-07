Leadership Muscatine, a program co-sponsored by Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Muscatine Community College, returns this fall after a three year hiatus.

The annual Leadership Muscatine program, which started in 1988, was designed to encourage citizens to accept responsibilities in both public and private community activities, and enable them to fulfill those responsibilities constructively, effectively and wisely.

The 7-month program consists of 13 three-hour sessions held on Fridays, kicking off in September and concluding in April, 2024. Leadership Muscatine covers a variety of topics related to vital parts of professional development and leadership within our community. This program will give participants a new perspective into the inner workings of our community through multiple “behind the scenes tours” of key organizations.

Individuals who are invested in bettering the future of Muscatine, are looking to establish deeper roots in the community and advance themselves professionally and personally are encouraged to apply. All ages will benefit from this effective and proven program, from young professionals to those well into their professional careers.

Applications are being accepted through Friday, August 25 and are available at www.muscatine.com. If you have any questions, please call or email Alicia at the Chamber office at 563-263-8895 or abull@muscatine.com.

10 best cities for women business leaders 10 best cities for women business leaders Key findings Cities where women in business leadership roles thrive Data & methodology