MUSCATINE – Snow wreaked havoc with the Muscatine leaf removal plans.
On Nov. 25-26, parts of Muscatine received more than a foot of snow.
It basically ground leaf removal to a halt.
Now, the city has announced it is picking up leaves again.
“When we got that 13 inches of snow, it just kind of put a stop to the leaf pickup because those trucks are part of the snowplow fleet,” explained Kevin Jenison, city communications manager. “So when we knew the snow was coming, we had to park that equipment and put the plows on the trucks and get them ready to go out and move snow.
“Then we had to wait for the weather to improve a little bit so that we would finish our snow efforts and can put those leaf trucks back into use. So that’s what we are doing right now.”
According to the city’s release, two trucks with the Department of Public Works (DPW) are continuing the leaf pickup program for the city as the weather remains dry. Brian Stineman, DPW director, said the current plan is to finish Zone 7 and 8 with two trucks as soon as possible.
Zones 7 and 8 are generally the northeast part of the city, Jenison said, from east of Park Avenue from Highway 61 to the river.
With additional leaves falling after the initial pickup, residents did call city hall, seeking relief, and the city has responded.
“We have also dispatched one truck to pick up spots that have been missed or were called into Public Works,” Stineman said in the release. “We will be running that truck the rest of this week in order to try to accommodate as many people as we can.”
The city will shut down leaf collection for 2018 on Friday, Dec. 21. After that date, residents will have to wait until spring.
Due to the high volume of calls to DPW for leaf pickup, Stineman asks residents to not call in again if a resident has already called and been added to the list.
“Aside from one major storm event, the weather allowed us to pick up leaves much later than usual this year,” Stineman said.
“We usually try to do each zone twice, and then as long as there’s time remaining we will go back through a third time,” Jenison said. “But this year the snow kind of stopped that process.”
David Popp, solid waste manager at the Recycling Center and Transfer Station, said in the release that the city’s compost site will remain open through Sunday, Dec. 16. The compost site is open noon-6 p.m. through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. The site will close for the season on Monday, Dec. 17.
Residents can transport their yard waste (grass clippings, leaves, and plant growth) to the compost site and deposit them there during the above hours.
Firewood is also available for pickup but residents need to check in at the Transfer Station before cutting or loading firewood.
Lane restriction on Locust Street
The 700 block of Locust Street was restricted to one lane starting Wednesday as KE Flatwork, Inc., cuts out the paving over the new manhole located between the No. 7 alley and West 8th Street. City of Muscatine project managers said Tuesday that only half of the street will be blocked off and those driving in the area are urged to alternate while moving through the construction area. The lane restriction will be enforced through the weekend.
