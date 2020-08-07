League of Women Voters cancels two forums

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine League of Women Voters announced Friday that due to a scheduling conflict, two of the three remaining forums prior to November’s general election have been canceled.
Sue Johannsen, president of the League, said the forums scheduled for August 22 and September 12, focusing on the state senate candidates and the state representative candidates, respectively, have been canceled. She said Republican candidates opted out of the forums, citing schedule conflicts. She also explained the League, which is strictly impartial and does not endorse any candidates over any other, has a no empty chair policy.
“If there is a two-person race and one person does not attend, then the forum is canceled,” she said. “That relates to national policy and FCC rulings and our tax exempt status. It might be construed if you had a forum with only one candidate, even if the other candidate chose not to attend, that you might be promoting somebody and we are a non-partisan organization.”
She said the forum between Muscatine County attorney candidates James Barry and William Tharp, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 29, is still set to go on. She said the forum is being broadcast virtually and is not open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In collaboration with Media Tree, the League will be broadcasting the forum live through Facebook Live as well as YouTube and on Cable Channel 5. A recording of the broadcast will be available after it airs.
The main purpose of these forums is to inform voters about each of the upcoming local and state elections. These forums will also give candidates a chance to talk about what issues they want to focus on as well as answer audience questions.
These questions can be received two ways — either submitted virtually in real time during the forum or submitted in writing ahead of time by mail to the Forum Committee at 2584 Canterbury Road. Residents can also call 563-260-1203 to submit their questions by phone. However, the League prefers receiving the questions beforehand.
The League is also focusing more on the educational purpose on the forums this year, and is planning to make informational videos explaining what each position up for election does. Johannsen said the League in Muscatine began in the 1960s and has been active in most every election since.
“COVID-19 has changed the world in many ways and it certainly has changed the way we are approaching candidate forums,” she said. “We are trying to keep our candidates safe, the people at the library who are working on this with us, and our members safe, which means we have gone to a virtual approach for the forums.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!