League of Women Voters cancels two forums

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine League of Women Voters announced Friday that due to a scheduling conflict, two of the three remaining forums prior to November’s general election have been canceled.

Sue Johannsen, president of the League, said the forums scheduled for August 22 and September 12, focusing on the state senate candidates and the state representative candidates, respectively, have been canceled. She said Republican candidates opted out of the forums, citing schedule conflicts. She also explained the League, which is strictly impartial and does not endorse any candidates over any other, has a no empty chair policy.

“If there is a two-person race and one person does not attend, then the forum is canceled,” she said. “That relates to national policy and FCC rulings and our tax exempt status. It might be construed if you had a forum with only one candidate, even if the other candidate chose not to attend, that you might be promoting somebody and we are a non-partisan organization.”

She said the forum between Muscatine County attorney candidates James Barry and William Tharp, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 29, is still set to go on. She said the forum is being broadcast virtually and is not open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.