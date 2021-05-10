 Skip to main content
League of Women Voters Elects New Officers
League of Women Voters Elects New Officers

Holly Oppelt was elected as the next president of the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County. Also elected was vice president, Kris Weis; treasurer, Jean Clark; and secretary, Sue Thielmann; membership, Mel Steckel; program, Micki Tripp, Paula Stover and Sandy Stanley; voter service, Karen Cooney; and publications, Sue Johannsen at the virtual annual meeting on April 27. For the coming year of programs, ideas ranged from the environment, women’s health in Muscatine, and human trafficking.

Doris Kelley, LWVIA board member, spoke on the importance of the Equal Rights Amendment. She gave the long history of the ERA. To date, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to extend to the deadline for ratification. The next step is before the U.S. Senate, and League members were urged to contact Sens. Ernst and Grassley to advocate for an extension of the deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

