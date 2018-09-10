Subscribe for 17¢ / day
The League of Women Voters of Muscatine County will sponsor forums at the end of September and beginning of October featuring candidates running for state and county offices.

The first forum will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, and feature candidates for Iowa House and Senate. Those invited are Bobby Kaufmann, R, and Jodi Clemens, D, running for House District 73; David Kerr, R, Lanny Hillyard, D, and Corey Gingerich, unaffiliated, is running for House District 88; Gary Carlson, R, and Laura J. Liegois, running for House District 91; and Zach Wahls, D, and Carl A. Krambeck, L, running for Senate District 37.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, there will be a forum featuring candidates for Muscatine County offices. Candidates are Amy Zybarth, R, for treasurer; Sarah Bodman Hearst, R, and Kas Kelly, D, running for recorder; Alan R. Ostergren, R, and William B. Tharp, D, running for county attorney; Santos Saucedo, R, for supervisor District 1; Doug Holliday, D, and Robert E. Howard, R, for supervisor District 2; and Jeff Sorensen, R, for supervisor District 5.

The public is invited to attend and ask questions. Voter registration forms will be available and the forums will be live and replayed on the government access channel. 

