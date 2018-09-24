The League of Women Voters of Muscatine County is sponsoring two upcoming forums with the theme Making Democracy Work to inform voters about upcoming elections.
The forums are 7 p.m. at Muscatine City Hall and are open to the public.
Sept. 25: Candidates for the Iowa House and Senate will answer audience questions. Invited candidates include House District 73: Bobby Kaufmann (R), Jodi Clemens (D); House District 88: David Kerr (R), Lanny Hillyard (D), Corey Gingerich; House District 91: Gary Carlson and Laura J. Liegois; Senate District 37: Zach Wahls (D), Carl A. Krambeck (L).
Oct. 2: Candidates for Muscatine County offices will answer questions. Invited candidates include Treasurer: Amy Zybarth (R); Recorder: Sarah Bodman Hearst (R), Kas Kelly (D); County Attorney: Alan R. Ostergren (R), William B. Tharp (D); Supervisor District No. 1: Santos Saucedo (R); Supervisor District No. 2: Doug Holliday (D), Robert E. Howard (R); Supervisor District No. 5 Jeff Sorensen (R).
Voter registration forms will be available at the forums. The events will be broadcast live on the government access channel and replayed on that same channel.
The League of Women Voters encourages every eligible person to register and vote Nov. 6 and make democracy work.
