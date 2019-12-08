WILTON – For close to 15 years, as the police chief of Wilton, Tim Leathers has put people in jail for substance abuse. Now, in his retirement, he and his wife Tami hope to free people from the prison that is substance abuse.
In the family home and ranch in rural Wilton, the Leathers have opened as home for women being treated for substance abuse issues. LifeHouse, as it’s named, is a one-year program where women can come to the home to seek help. The residents go through different phases until they graduate from the program. Over the past 18 months, five women have attended the program.
“We are faith-based and we feel the answer to their problem is Jesus Christ,” Tami Leathers said. “That is what we center on.”
The ranch house comes complete with 10 bedrooms and six bathrooms. The ranch can house up to 12 residents at a time.
The program begins with any physical, mental or other need a woman has to have taken care of done. Tami Leathers said this is outsourced as the Leathers are not professional counselors. During their stay at the ranch, the women attend Bible studies, job skills, and life skills courses. The ranch will have an aquaponics industry the women will work on. The women also attend a variety of classes. The women have supper together, eating around a table as a family.
“We want them to know someone cares about them,” Tami said. “Many got into this predicament and society says ‘they go themselves into this predicament, why would you want to help them?’ that is not true. The majority, about 99%, of the women who come into us had something traumatic happen to them and they didn’t know how to cope with it so drugs was their option. They end up in addiction and they feel like society doesn’t care about them. Society feels like they did it to themselves and doesn’t care. We want to give them a sense that someone cares and wants to help and wants them to find victory in their life.”
You have free articles remaining.
Tim Leathers, a minister as well as a police officer, said many of the women have never had a family or grew up in a dysfunctional family situation. He said the goal is to give the women a family and a home.
“We want to turn hopelessness into hope,” he said. “That is a key thing. We want to give these women hope.”
About three years ago Tami Leathers, who had been working as a teacher, had begun working for a non-profit women’s home in the Quad Cities. She cried a lot in her first few weeks of work as she got to see first-hand the problems women face while battling their demons and the demons of substance abuse. The women in the home soon came to know Tami and her “mother’s heart” that they felt helping them heal.
After she had left the home, some women had contacted Tami, needing help. Even after leaving the position, she knew she still wanted to do that kind of work.
“That’s when it all came into fruition,” she said. “Out here in Muscatine and Cedar counties they need a womens’ home. We chose to start LifeHouse.”
There is an extensive application for the program. Women can be paroled to the program or can voluntarily come to the program and ask for help. More information and an application is available at the LifeHouse web site at lifehouseranch.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.