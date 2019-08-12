MUSCATINE —A 92-year-old-woman told Democratic hopeful Kamala Harris to "leave our health care system alone," during a campaign stop at an assisted living facility in Muscatine.
About 20 residents of Bickford of Muscatine came to see Harris, who stopped by during a bus tour of the state to take questions and play bingo.
Roberta Jewell asked the California senator who is going to pay for her proposed "Medicare For All" health care policy.
"Well, we're going to pay for it because right now, let me tell you something, we're all paying for health care for everyone," Harris said, "and it's in an emergency room."
Jewell disagreed.
"Leave our health care system alone," she said. "We don’t want you to mess with it."
"I want to make sure your health care is the way you like it so, I'll promise you that," Harris replied. "I won't mess with the health care that you have."
Jewell, a self-described "staunch Republican," said she held office as the Jefferson County auditor in Fairfield.
"I can't understand how these candidates expect to pay for everybody's health care," she said. "Somebody's got to pay the bill."
Jewell said she's familiar with other Democrats in the presidential race, but hasn't heard a "decent" answer to her question about health care funding.
As a "Trump all the way" supporter, Jewell said she likes what President Donald Trump has done so far and the way he is "bringing the country together."
Harris called bingo for the group, announcing herself by saying "I'm running for president. I'm here to play bingo with you."
"Oh, you are? That's wonderful," said resident Margaret Travis.
Travis, 90, won bingo. The Muscatine native said it was nice to meet Harris. She hasn't seen any other candidates in person, but is also a Trump supporter. Two of her daughters, Marla Brogly and Sally Ried were visiting. They said they talked to the senator about Alzheimer's awareness, as they were in town visiting their mother and taking part in the Alzheimer's Walk last weekend.
Teresa Hafner, director, said the visit was probably one of the biggest events of the year at Bickford.
The Muscatine stop was one of three for Harris Monday, sandwiched between Burlington and Davenport. A rally in the Iowa Quad-Cities wrapped up the senator's 5-day bus tour around the state.
Harris is one of nine candidates who will be on the debate stage in September after meeting fundraising and polling requirements. The deadline is Aug. 28 to reach at least 130,000 unique donors and poll at least 2% in four national or early state polls approved by the Democratic National Committee.
