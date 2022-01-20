Legislative forums return to Muscatine and Wilton, first forum scheduled for Feb. 5

MUSCATINE COUNTY – The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muscatine Community College and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor legislative forums in the Muscatine and Wilton communities.
The forums are a tradition at the community college, with around 100 audience members participating. President Naomi DeWinter said it felt good to see this level of engagement from those in and around the MCC campus.
DeWinter said the forums bring together people who share a common interest in local politics, and give them a chance to speak with legislators and promote sharing of different opinions.
“I’m always thrilled to be joined by so many community members when we have hosted these legislative forums in the past,” DeWinter said. “It’s interesting to hear all of the topics that are on people’s minds and the discussion that ensues with the legislators. We’re really happy that we’re able to bring these forums back.”
The forum will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Muscatine Community College. Wilton will hold its forum at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 5 at Wilton City Hall. Both forums are open to all residents of Muscatine County.
DeWinter said one legislator approached her about holding a forum in another location.
“I know that we’ve had participants attend from Wilton, as well as other places, and so we were willing to collaborate with the Wilton Chamber,” DeWinter said. “One of our priorities for the college is for people to have access to the things that we offer, and so we feel like by being in a smaller community like Wilton, we provide access to those people who may not be comfortable or able to drive out to Muscatine.”
The forum will be live streamed at eicc.edu/mccforum and participants can submit questions through the chat. Both forums will be broadcast on Muscatine Access Channel Nine and uploaded to the Channel Nine YouTube channel.
“I think we’ve kind of found the best of both worlds through this hybrid model,” DeWinter said. “We will do our best to incorporate questions that might come in from the virtual audience along with the people that are able to ask questions in-person.”
Legislators expected to be at this year’s forums include Sen. Zach Wahls, Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, Sen. Mark Lofgren, Rep. David Kerr, Rep. Mark Cisneros, and Sen. Tim Goodwin.
“Many of the legislators that have participated in previous forums have complimented our forum,” DeWinter said. “The feeling I think that they get is that it’s a civil event with civil discourse. The participants may not agree with everything that the legislators say, but they respect their perspective. (The legislators) feel that it’s been well run, and I think that helps grow that kind of forum too.”