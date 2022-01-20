Legislative forums return to Muscatine and Wilton, first forum scheduled for Feb. 5

“I know that we’ve had participants attend from Wilton, as well as other places, and so we were willing to collaborate with the Wilton Chamber,” DeWinter said. “One of our priorities for the college is for people to have access to the things that we offer, and so we feel like by being in a smaller community like Wilton, we provide access to those people who may not be comfortable or able to drive out to Muscatine.”

The forum will be live streamed at eicc.edu/mccforum and participants can submit questions through the chat. Both forums will be broadcast on Muscatine Access Channel Nine and uploaded to the Channel Nine YouTube channel.

“I think we’ve kind of found the best of both worlds through this hybrid model,” DeWinter said. “We will do our best to incorporate questions that might come in from the virtual audience along with the people that are able to ask questions in-person.”

Legislators expected to be at this year’s forums include Sen. Zach Wahls, Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, Sen. Mark Lofgren, Rep. David Kerr, Rep. Mark Cisneros, and Sen. Tim Goodwin.

“Many of the legislators that have participated in previous forums have complimented our forum,” DeWinter said. “The feeling I think that they get is that it’s a civil event with civil discourse. The participants may not agree with everything that the legislators say, but they respect their perspective. (The legislators) feel that it’s been well run, and I think that helps grow that kind of forum too.”

