Legislators learn about MPW future projects and services

MUSCATINE — Saying that as a government entity the motivating factor behind Muscatine Power and Water is keeping rates for customers low as opposed to making a profit, general manager Gage Huston gave an update of the utility’s progress to a joint meeting of the Muscatine City Council, Muscatine School Board and Muscatine County Board.
During the meeting Wednesday evening, Huston announced that MPW was approved in July for a state grant of up to $547,149 which is being used to expand MPW’s communication services into the county. The total project will be $1.3 million and Huston said that if not for the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant, the project that will expand internet service east along Highway 22. An additional 270 households will be able to access MPW fiber optic internet service.
“During 2020 our staff went through a very significant comprehensive effort to update and roll out a strategic plan for Muscatine Power and Water,” he said.
He said the plan was built around five strategies. They include upgrading employees and leaders; giving customers reasons to love MPW; investing responsibly in reliability; powering the future; and growing services.
MPW is planning for a new gas-fired power generating plant supplemented by solar energy.
Another project Huston mentioned is that MPW is building a new transmission line to the north of town. The $17.1 million project done in conjunction with SIBCO will connect a substation in town to a substation on the other side of Highway 38. The transmission lines into Davenport will then be updated.
Huston showed that MPW is active in and encourages employees to be involved in the community. Huston also said that MPW had done a lot for the community during the COVID-19 health crisis, such as delaying rate adjustments, postponing late fees and disconnects.
He also commented on the fiber optic project that was just completed in 2020. He said that it was a $19 million to replace the network lines in the city. He said over the long term it will provide many benefits for Muscatine. He said the new system can be upgraded and provide increased speed and capability. He said the fiber can handle almost limitless speeds.
“One of the benefits is we should increase reliability,” he said. “There are fewer electronics out in the field that we have to work through during outages.”
Another project Huston mentioned is the possibility for MPW to begin supplying water to Louisa County. He said this will only happen if Louisa County pays for the installation and current MPW clients would not see any cost increase as a result.
Huston said MPW is an example of “neighbor serving neighbor.” The utility is run by a local board and makes decisions for the best interests of local people. He said the water utility was started in 1900; electric was started in 1933; and communication started in 1997. Huston also said each had its own coverage area which didn’t match the city limits. He showed a chart that described how MPW’s rates are well below the national average. The chart also showed Muscatine has lower insurance rates due to the design of the water system.
Over the last 30 years the electrical utility has invested $20 million in system upgrades and $150 million is expected to be invested in the next few years with some big projects.
Huston also announced that MPW is planning a Powering the Future open house from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the MPW Administrative Offices and invited the area leaders and public to attend.