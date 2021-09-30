Legislators learn about MPW future projects and services

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Huston showed that MPW is active in and encourages employees to be involved in the community. Huston also said that MPW had done a lot for the community during the COVID-19 health crisis, such as delaying rate adjustments, postponing late fees and disconnects.

He also commented on the fiber optic project that was just completed in 2020. He said that it was a $19 million to replace the network lines in the city. He said over the long term it will provide many benefits for Muscatine. He said the new system can be upgraded and provide increased speed and capability. He said the fiber can handle almost limitless speeds.

“One of the benefits is we should increase reliability,” he said. “There are fewer electronics out in the field that we have to work through during outages.”

Another project Huston mentioned is the possibility for MPW to begin supplying water to Louisa County. He said this will only happen if Louisa County pays for the installation and current MPW clients would not see any cost increase as a result.