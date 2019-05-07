MUSCATINE — Mardi Gras is coming to Muscatine this weekend with the first Second Saturday downtown art and music festival of the season.
There will be "lots of beads," said event committee chair Flynn Collier, but don't get the wrong idea. Second Saturday is an all-ages event in support of Muscatine art, culture and downtown businesses.
Of course, the festival area around 2nd Street and Iowa Avenue will be decorated with purple, green and gold, but festivities won't get "quite as wild as they do down south," he said.
Kick off for the season moved up a month this year with the addition of a May date. There will be six dates total through October as the event enters its fourth season. Iowa weather doesn't typically support outdoor Mardi Gras events as they happen just before Ash Wednesday, but "Mardi Gras in May" will have Quad-Cities musicians Backwater Bayou Band bringing their New Orleans-style jams.
Collier said Missipi Brew owner Dave Armstrong got the band on board. Backwater Bayou Band has frequently opened for Gumbo Ya Ya, a Mardi Gras-themed celebration in The District of Rock Island, and will again this year. A beer garden will also be set up outside the bar and restaurant on Iowa Avenue.
Themes and other specifics for the five additional Saturdays of the season are still mostly under wraps. To see what surprises the committee has up its collective sleeve, "you just have to show up," Collier said.
Along with vendors, food and entertainment, there will be large temporary graffiti walls set up for visitors to paint.
Collier said the walls, which are 10 feet by 7 feet, will make an appearance at each Saturday event for new additions. At the end of the season, the walls will be displayed in the Who Arted? creator studio. Collier and Santos Bueno opened the studio this year adjacent to Collier's business, We Can Frame That at 221 E. 2nd St.
"There will be a lot of art spilling out," he said.
Second Saturday will be "condensed" this year, Collier said, with the intersection at 2nd Street and Iowa Avenue acting as a hub for visitors complete with an information tent. He said he's not concerned with floodwaters downtown, but parking may be an issue. The tighter space this year helps preserve some parking, he said.
The event series is presented by CBI Bank and Trust, the Merrill Hotel and Conference Center and downtown businesses, and Collier said there are other ways groups, businesses and individuals can get involved. The committee is always looking for volunteers.
"Many hands make light work," he said.
This year high school students trying to earn their silver cord for volunteer service may do so by helping out at Second Saturday. Interested volunteers may visit the Second Saturday website for more information.
Second Saturday has also partnered with other organizations to bring more people downtown this summer.
As the name suggests, the event is typically held on the second Saturday of the month, but this year the committee partnered with Over the Edge fundraiser and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce for its September event.
Over the Edge benefits Special Olympics and Big Brothers, Big Sisters and allows anyone who raises $1,000 to rappel "over the edge" of a building. Last year the fundraising event was held for the first time in Muscatine and generated more than $72,000.
Rappellers will start their descent at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 from the roof of Stanley Consultant's Laurel building right in the middle of Second Saturday.
"It's a win-win for us whenever we team up," Collier said.
Second Saturday has also partnered with the Pearl City Life Riders motorcycle riding club, who will attend each event. The group is fundraising for its ninth annual Jessica Peine Memorial Ride and Music Festival, Sept. 20-21.
Second Saturday has coordinated with other groups in past years, and Collier said anyone interested in holding events this summer should contact him about partnering. The event already has the insurance and permitting, he said, and it's a cost-effective way for more people to get involved.
"It's been really wonderful, and I would like to see more of it," he said of the partnerships.
Downtown businesses are also invited to participate free of charge, Collier said, and any Muscatine-owned business can advertise during Second Saturday if the business provides an activity for the event.
"We're really trying to make this a community event," he said.
With the start of the season just days away, Collier said he's always excited for Second Saturdays. Downtown Muscatine is growing a lot, he said, with new businesses coming in and owners doing remodels.
"It's really a great time to come see the positive changes that are happening downtown," he said.
