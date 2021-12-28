Letts family of six opens GoFundMe for infant daughter currently in hospital

LETTS – The holidays were particularly stressful for one Letts family, and as their youngest continues her stay in the hospital, they’re looking to others to help them through this difficult time.
“We were just having a normal Christmas, and I had been keeping an eye on her,” mother Brandi Knorr said.
Two months ago, Brandi had given birth to her daughter, Rhyleigh Knorr. According to Brandi, Rhyleigh was born at 36 weeks, being only 5lbs 11oz and having issues with her glucose levels as well as the symmetry of her head.
In the two weeks leading up to Rhyleigh getting sick, Brandi’s husband lost his job in construction due to there not being enough work. Then, as the holidays approached, Rhyleigh started getting sick. She first came down with a case of Sapovirus, which she went to the doctor for. Then, on Christmas Day, she began breathing heavily.
“She ended up getting really sick really fast, and by three or four o’clock in the afternoon, I knew I had to take her into the hospital,” Brandi said.
Rhyleigh was taken to the University of Iowa hospital, where she was immediately admitted into the pediatric ICU.
“Everything happened so quickly,” Brandi said, “When we came in, (the doctors) just knew and started working on her right away. They didn’t tell us that (Rhyleigh) was going to be admitted into PICU until we were on our way to PICU.”
Rhyleigh was soon diagnosed with two respiratory viruses – Adenovirus and HMV (Human Metapneumovirus) – alongside her Sapovirus. Due to this, she was placed on ventilation through RAM, a machine that is essentially CPAP for NICU babies. Rhyleigh was also given IV fluids as well as a feeding tube connected to her small intestine instead of her stomach.
“It’s been really hard and really scary for me. She’s most definitely not out of the woods, although she’s doing okay now. The worst part about it is that, even if she’s still receiving nutrients, she feels like she’s starving because the food isn’t going into her belly. That’s really hard for me, because I want to fix that for her and help her feel better,” Brandi said.
With her youngest being in the hospital, her husband being out of work, and her other three children still needing child care, Brandi acknowledged that she and her family are struggling to stay afloat. As such, Brandi decided to open a GoFundMe in order to help pay for bills and child care costs while Rhyleigh is still in the hospital.
At the time of writing, the GoFundMe has only raised $1,450 in two days. Brandi said that she expects to keep the campaign open until her youngest is out of the hospital. As much as she hopes to receive help through the campaign, Brandi added that she also hopes that others who hear of her story will pray for her and her family.
“The more prayers going up to the big man upstairs, the more likely he’ll pay attention. I also want to thank everyone that’s already helped. I’m hoping that (Rhyleigh) is at her peak now and that she’s going to start getting better soon and not worse. That’s what I’m hoping and praying for, that we’re over the hump.”
To donate to the Knorr family campaign, visit https://gofund.me/c3fb235a.