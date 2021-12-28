Letts family of six opens GoFundMe for infant daughter currently in hospital

Rhyleigh was soon diagnosed with two respiratory viruses – Adenovirus and HMV (Human Metapneumovirus) – alongside her Sapovirus. Due to this, she was placed on ventilation through RAM, a machine that is essentially CPAP for NICU babies. Rhyleigh was also given IV fluids as well as a feeding tube connected to her small intestine instead of her stomach.

“It’s been really hard and really scary for me. She’s most definitely not out of the woods, although she’s doing okay now. The worst part about it is that, even if she’s still receiving nutrients, she feels like she’s starving because the food isn’t going into her belly. That’s really hard for me, because I want to fix that for her and help her feel better,” Brandi said.

With her youngest being in the hospital, her husband being out of work, and her other three children still needing child care, Brandi acknowledged that she and her family are struggling to stay afloat. As such, Brandi decided to open a GoFundMe in order to help pay for bills and child care costs while Rhyleigh is still in the hospital.