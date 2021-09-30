Letts man charged in double stabbing in Muscatine goes to trial Nov. 15

MUSCATINE — The trial of a Letts man charged with several felonies including two counts of attempted murder is scheduled to begin Nov. 15 in Muscatine County Court.

Police reports say that a 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were stabbed during an altercation and both required medical intervention and hospitalization.

Alejandro Antonio Flores previously pleaded not guilty. He faces two counts of attempted murder, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He is also charged with two counts of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; two counts of willful injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and criminal gang participation, a Class D felony.

According to the report Flores allegedly started a physical fight with the man and stabbed him twice in the upper torso. He sustained a puncture wound to both the front and back of his upper body.