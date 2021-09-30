Letts man charged in double stabbing in Muscatine goes to trial Nov. 15

MUSCATINE — The trial of a Letts man charged with several felonies including two counts of attempted murder is scheduled to begin Nov. 15 in Muscatine County Court.
Police reports say that a 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were stabbed during an altercation and both required medical intervention and hospitalization.
Alejandro Antonio Flores previously pleaded not guilty. He faces two counts of attempted murder, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He is also charged with two counts of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; two counts of willful injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and criminal gang participation, a Class D felony.
According to the report Flores allegedly started a physical fight with the man and stabbed him twice in the upper torso. He sustained a puncture wound to both the front and back of his upper body.
A second report said that after a verbal altercation with the victims who were in a vehicle parked at Headquarters Tavern at 2108 Grandview Ave., Flores struck the passenger of the vehicle as it backed out. The report said the vehicle stopped and began to move forward to leave the lot, and Flores stabbed the woman through the open driver’s side window. The victim suffered a severe puncturing wound to the back of her upper torso.
The report said Flores was found in possession of a knife believed to have been used in the crime. He was identified by witnesses and made an admission statement. There was also video surveillance of the incident, according to the report.
According to court records, Flores has also pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse and possession of an offensive weapon in 2017. At the time he was given concurrent sentences not to exceed 10 years. Court records say he had sexually abused an underage girl and had a shotgun with the barrel cut down. He was on probation for misdemeanor assault at the time of the sentencing.