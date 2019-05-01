MUSCATINE — The levee at Musser Park in Southend is secure, the city of Muscatine reported Tuesday, refuting rumors of a levee break. The city has also reported the other area levees are in good shape.
“We are walking the levee 24 hours a day at the present time, and we have found no problems up and down the system,” Brian Stineman, Public Works director, said in a news release from the city.
According to the release, Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received reports of individuals knocking on doors in the area and telling residents there was a levee break and they needed to evacuate. Public Works staff has found no breaks, and since the river has reached 22 feet, crews walk the levee around the clock to do inspections. The city does pump water that seeped through the levee back over it near Musser Park and Cargill, but seepage is not a breach.
City Communications Manager Kevin Jenison said the city doesn't know who was going door-to-door yesterday, but reasons for doing so may have been due to reports of the temporary barrier breach Tuesday in Davenport that flooded downtown or the testing of the flood gate at Broadway Street.
He said if evacuations were necessary, notification would come from the city. Staff from Muscatine Fire and Police and Public Works would assist residents to quickly move to safer areas.
The city released a levee breach study in 2013 that details what would happen if there were breaches at three locations in the city: the pump station at Muscatine Island, Bayer (formerly Monsanto) and Musser Park. The study can be found on the city's website, and Jenison said residents should review the information to be prepared.
Ashley O'Brien, deputy city clerk of Fruitland said all is well within city limits, but unknowns remain.
"If the levee were to fail," she said, "it would probably take out most of the town."
Still, she said the city hasn't been alerted to any breaches or levee failures.
“We’re pretty good down here,” she said, “and hopefully, if the levee holds, we’ll stay that way.”
Meteorologist Brian Pierce said since the Davenport breach, the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities has received calls from some "very large news outlets." The incident, he said, "really had no impact" on river levels in Muscatine.
However, the water continues to rise. A crest of just over 24 feet is expected late Thursday into Friday. Pierce said rain expected Thursday may affect the river level by one- to two-tenths of a foot because the ground is already saturated.
After the crest, he said, the water will stay high "for along time." The weekend is expected to be dry, he said, but more active weather is forecast next week, which may lead to more flooding.
“If (the river) slows down and doesn’t get much rain that would help a lot," he said.
Despite the water, transportation still needed to move through Muscatine and a Canadian Pacific train rolled through downtown while a small crowd looked on. Jenison said Tuesday representatives from the train company met with city staff to review plans to raise railroad tracks downtown. He said the city voiced concerns about raising the tracks at crossings and those areas were not altered. One bystander warned others to stay away from the tracks as the train went by so they wouldn't get splashed, but the train moved slowly through the water and created a small wave as it went by.
Muscatine could stay in major flood stage — above 20 feet — for at least two weeks, Pierce said, and will be above the flood stage of 16 feet through Memorial Day weekend. The river has been above flood stage since March 15, marking 47 consecutive days of flooding in Muscatine this year.
"We have not experienced this length of time above flood stage since 1993," Jenison said.
“Once flood waters recede,” Jenison said, “city staff will be inspecting bridges and roadways, and repairing as needed, before flood walls are removed and the streets reopened to traffic.
He continued, “This may be a slow process but a necessary one for everyone’s safety.”
