MUSCATINE – Nearly two decades ago, many people within the LGBTQ+ community saw Iowa as one of the most progressive states around when it came to LGBTQ+ rights. Now, those within the LGBTQ+ community as well as those who support the community hope to do what they can to steer it back towards that direction.

This Thursday, Progress Muscatine hosted “LGBTQ+ Equality: a Muscatine Community Conversation” at the Musser Public Library. The discussion event was led by Christine Moad, who uses they/them pronouns and who serves as Progress Muscatine’s secretary, and Jessica Brackett, Board President of Progress Muscatine.

The event began with a brief overview of LGBTQ+ language, the history of LGBTQ+ rights laws in Iowa, and current trend of anti-LGBTQ+ laws within the state. During this portion, Moad briefly talked about how they were able to realize their identity, about being genderqueer, and being able to explore and eventually realize their identity was ultimately a positive force in their life.

Brackett, as someone who helped pass previous LGBTQ+ rights laws in Iowa, then used part of her presentation to emphasize the importance of maintaining those rights. Regarding the most recent anti-LGBTQ laws passed in Iowa, she also pointed out how these laws can impact those outside of the community.

One example of this are teachers who, due to Bill SF496 (also known as the Don’t Say Gay/Trans bill), are currently not allowed to acknowledge a student’s parents in class if their parents are same-sex parents. Teachers who do acknowledge LGBTQ+ examples, such as a students' parents, even if done accidentally, could still be punished.

In addition to this, Brackett acknowledged the civil rights that may be in danger next year, including the Safe Schools Bill, which protects LGBTQ+ students by including sexual orientation and gender identity within school harassment policies.

“If those (anti-LGBTQ+ bills) pass, then we will once again be able to be fired from our job, be denied a bank loan or be kept out of educational opportunities in schools,” she said.

During the group discussion portion of the event, Vanessa Langdon, who lives at what some have dubbed the Flag House on Mulberry Street, due to the many LGBTQ+ flags that are always seen hanging outside it, shared that this was meant as a gesture to show support to those who may feel alone.

“One of the things that really bothered me is the amount of teenagers who have come to our house, asking for rides and stuff because their parents found out they were gay or trans and threw them out,” Langdon said. “They felt that our house was a safe place.”

She went on to say that she wants to not only continue her support but also show that the Muscatine community is “better than that," and encouraged others to also put out LGBTQ+ flags.

Another guest, Desiree Reisen, said that her reason for being at that night’s event were her concerns for her son’s future. “He’s only four, but I still worry about what his future looks like or what his friends’ futures look like here in Iowa. …It’s always been kind of scary for me to think, ‘What if my son can’t come out to his peers or his teachers or anyone he feels safe around?' ”

Kathy Garrido, a teacher at West Liberty, shared that one of her fellow West Liberty teachers and his son, who is transgender, were forced to move both so that his son could continue getting the treatment he needed and so he could live somewhere he felt safe. “His son was like ‘Well, this state hates me’… It’s sad, but I don’t blame them for moving, because they are trying to make life impossible for trans people here in Iowa,” she said.

In addition to these comments, Randy Naver, who is part of the Democratic Central Committee, took the time to share that he and his group are in the process of establishing Stonewall Muscatine in order to better support LGBTQ+ residents and students in the Muscatine community.

The event concluded with Brackett encouraging guests who were part of the LGBTQ+ to share their stories, all while encouraging LGBTQ+ allies to learn how to be the best allies they can be. In the meantime, she and her team at Progress Muscatine hope to continue giving LGBTQ+ 101 educational presentations, with these events being sponsored and supported by local businesses and groups.

To learn more about Progress Muscatine, its events and its continuing efforts, residents can visit www.progressmuscatine.org.