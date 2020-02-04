{{featured_button_text}}
Muscatine Journal logo

MUSCATINE – With the conclusion of the Iowa caucus for the Democrats and Republicans, the caucus for the Libertarian Party of Iowa won’t be held until Saturday.

According to Muscatine County Libertarian Party chair Clyde Gibson the Muscatine caucus will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Musser Library to choose delegates for the state convention. The doors open at noon. He said each county that has a Libertarian party affiliate will hold a caucus. He also said the party is holding a virtual caucus in counties that don’t have an affiliate.

“They will be able to log in online and caucus,” he said. “We wanted to do that to separate it so when we reported the results they weren’t skewed by people from other counties being there.”

Gibson explained the Libertarian caucus is on a different day than the other caucuses because the party lost its major party status in Iowa during the last governor’s election, leaving the party not having to abide by the rules requiring the caucus to be on a certain day. He said this year the Iowa Libertarian party decided to caucus on Saturday as a way of possibly having a larger turnout.

The Libertarian Party believes in the free market and opposes laws against victimless crimes, Gibson explained. The party had received a major party status after the 2016 presidential election when candidate Gary Johnson received more than 2% of the total vote.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments