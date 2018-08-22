Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be closed the rest of the day because of additional sanitary and sewer work.
A representative from the library said staff hopes to reopen the building as soon as possible and a notice will go out on social media when it does.
Regular library hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
--Journal staff
