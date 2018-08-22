Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Gov. Kim Reynolds takes a tour of the new Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center with Librarian Betty Collins and HNI Spokesman Gary Carlso in June. The building will be closed today because of additional sanitary and sewer work.

 MEREDITH ECKLUND, The Muscatine Journal

Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be closed the rest of the day because of additional sanitary and sewer work.

A representative from the library said staff hopes to reopen the building as soon as possible and a notice will go out on social media when it does.

Regular library hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

--Journal staff

