Beginning Saturday, the people of Wilton can buy lightly used items and clothing at a very low price and at the same time help women who are struggling to overcome substance abuse.

Saturday marks the grand opening of the LifeHouse Second Chance Thrift Store, located in the former REC building in Wilton at 600 Fifth St. E.

Tim and Tami Leathers, of Wilton, are opening the store to help raise money for the substance abuse program they operate on their ranch and to give the women they help a chance to learn business skills that will aid them in life.

“Out of LifeHouse we decided to open this to teach the women good job skills and people skills and to help support LifeHouse as well,” Tami Leathers said.

Over the past five years, in their family home and ranch in rural Wilton, the Leathers have run a home for women being treated for substance abuse. LifeHouse is a one-year residential program.

The idea for the thrift store came from speaking with others around the country who operate similar programs, Tami Leathers said.

About four weeks ago the couple put out a call to the community, seeking donations to begin the shop. It now is filled with items for sale, along with more inventory in a back room.

“We love our name,” Tami Leathers said. “Not only is it a second chance on clothing; it is also a second chance for our women who are coming through our house.”

Tim Leathers, a minister as well as the former chief of police of Wilton, said many of the women have never had a family or grew up in a dysfunctional family situation. He said the goal is to give the women a family and a home.

“Helping women overcome their addiction, many times, is just giving them something to do that is meaningful,” he said. “This is going to be a great opportunity for them to run the store. They can put it on a resume. We are going to pay them a little bit. There are a lot of ladies who come to our home who have never worked before, so they didn’t have any job skills.”

The Leathers say that the merchandise in the store is all very nice. Items include all kinds of clothing, furniture, and housewares. There is also a toy and a book section. Tim Leathers says the prices in the store are better than most thrift store prices.

Having a store that can provide nice used items to the community also is a service, he said.

The store will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

