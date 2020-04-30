Light at the end of the tunnel: Muscatine City Council begins discussing reopening

MUSCATINE — Even though indications are it will be at least two weeks before Muscatine County will be able to begin reopening like 77 of the 99 counties in the state, the Muscatine City Council began during a special meeting Wednesday to discuss a plan for reopening.
Mayor Diana Broderson said even though Muscatine County was not one of the counties Gov. Kim Reynolds announced would be able to begin reopening, she feels the go ahead to allow businesses to reopen is coming soon. She thought the council should plan for it. She said many organizations have begun discussing the first things that should reopen and the things that should wait.
“I would really like to hear at one of the next meetings from our department heads what they think we could safely start to open when it gets to the point that we can,” council member Kelcey Brackett said. ‘What makes sense to them, particularly with items open to the public. What items are there that we can maintain social distancing? I really feel this is not going away anytime soon, even if we start to relax things and allow some things to go back to some semblance of normalcy, we still need to err on the side of safety as much as possible.”
Broderson agreed a meeting with the department heads is needed and especially for the council to understand the rationale behind things that will be opened and things that won’t.
Council member John Jindrich agreed safety is the most important element. He said the city needed to ensure the city followed the direction that he believes Reynolds will be giving in the coming proclamation to open the area. He also said the city needs to “try to get as many things open and try to get back to regularity as soon as we possibly can, using common sense decisions from or department heads.”
The council also discussed ways to get information to city seasonal workers for the parks and rec department if they would be needed during the coming season. The issue will be further explored during the May 7 meeting. Director Rich Klimes said the department is looking at ways to provide jobs for the workers even if their normal duties are cancelled.
Acting city administrator Greg Jenkins said much of the reopening of the city will depend on what the governor does.
Broderson said she gets many calls about the transfer station not being open and why the Muscatine Golf Course is open. Jenkins said the golf course is enforcing social distancing and there is no reason the course should be closed.
Jindrich said one of Reynolds’ proclamations asked local government to assist small business. He complimented the small business loan program that was recently added.
