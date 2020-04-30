Light at the end of the tunnel: Muscatine City Council begins discussing reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — Even though indications are it will be at least two weeks before Muscatine County will be able to begin reopening like 77 of the 99 counties in the state, the Muscatine City Council began during a special meeting Wednesday to discuss a plan for reopening.

Mayor Diana Broderson said even though Muscatine County was not one of the counties Gov. Kim Reynolds announced would be able to begin reopening, she feels the go ahead to allow businesses to reopen is coming soon. She thought the council should plan for it. She said many organizations have begun discussing the first things that should reopen and the things that should wait.

“I would really like to hear at one of the next meetings from our department heads what they think we could safely start to open when it gets to the point that we can,” council member Kelcey Brackett said. ‘What makes sense to them, particularly with items open to the public. What items are there that we can maintain social distancing? I really feel this is not going away anytime soon, even if we start to relax things and allow some things to go back to some semblance of normalcy, we still need to err on the side of safety as much as possible.”