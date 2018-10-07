Households with elderly and disabled members can now apply for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), according to a news release from Community Action of Eastern Iowa.
Applicants will need some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill and proof of all household members' gross income for the past 30 days or calendar year.
The following household sizes and annual gross incomes are eligible.
• Household size 1, income $21,245
• Household size 2, income $28,805
• Household size 3, income $36,365
• Household size 4, income $43,925
• Household size 5, income $51,485
• Household size 6, income $59,045
• Household size 7, income $66,605
• Household size 8, income $74,165
For households with more than eight members, add $7,560 for each additional person. About 8,400 households received assistance last year in Scott, Cedar, Clinton and Muscatine Counties.
To apply, call 563-263-9290 or 866-263-9290. Walk-in applications at Community Action of Eastern Iowa, 1903 Park Ave., Muscatine, will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are available on a limited basis.
For those in Cedar Scott and Clinton counties, contach their nearest Community Action Office. Deadline is Tuesday, April 30, 2019. All other low-income households will be able to apply Nov. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.