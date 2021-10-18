'Like Christmas at Halloween': Muscatine Conservation to host Halloween drive-thru at campground

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had to get started earlier than normal just because people were starting to get in line, and we raised over $800 for our organizations plus tons of supplies,” she said.

Berns felt the event was successful because it gave people a safe and fun way to celebrate the holiday during the pandemic.

“With all the lights and decorations, it’s like Christmas at Halloween, and who doesn’t like to see that?” she said.

Berns said the board would likely try to come up with an event that combines the Halloween Walk and the drive-thru in the future.

“I certainly feel like with the drive-thru event, we can cater to a larger group of people. Sometimes seniors couldn’t come on our walk, but everyone is able to use a drive-thru,” she said. “I do know that we have a lot of families that still want us to go back to dressing up as characters and doing our skits, so we’re just thinking along the lines of a hybrid model. I think it would be good to be able to offer both, just so we can reach a wider group.”