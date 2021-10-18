'Like Christmas at Halloween': Muscatine Conservation to host Halloween drive-thru at campground

MUSCATINE — An event that made its debut last year is returning Friday night, hoping to bring the bright lights and fun decorations normally found at Christmas into the Halloween season.
From 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, the Muscatine County Conservation Board will host “Halloween Magic in Motion,” a drive-through Halloween experience for local families to enjoy, at Saulsbury Bridge Recreation Area Campground, located at 2007 Saulsbury Road in Muscatine.
This event started in 2020 as a safe and socially-distanced alternative to the Conservation Board’s usual Halloween Nature Walk. Instead of the informational skits and stations the walk once hosted, now guests drive through the campground's Halloween displays created by people camping at the park.
With all of the spaces at the campground filled, Naturalist Michelle Berns said she hopes this year’s drive-thru event is bigger and better than last year’s.
“This year, we’re partnering with the Muscatine Y,” Berns said. “They usually do their Halloween at the Y event, but with the pandemic protocol, they can’t do that this year. So they’re going to partner with us for some of the displays in-between the campsites.”
Berns called last year's turnout a huge success with visitors lining up throughout the night.
“We had to get started earlier than normal just because people were starting to get in line, and we raised over $800 for our organizations plus tons of supplies,” she said.
Berns felt the event was successful because it gave people a safe and fun way to celebrate the holiday during the pandemic.
“With all the lights and decorations, it’s like Christmas at Halloween, and who doesn’t like to see that?” she said.
Berns said the board would likely try to come up with an event that combines the Halloween Walk and the drive-thru in the future.
“I certainly feel like with the drive-thru event, we can cater to a larger group of people. Sometimes seniors couldn’t come on our walk, but everyone is able to use a drive-thru,” she said. “I do know that we have a lot of families that still want us to go back to dressing up as characters and doing our skits, so we’re just thinking along the lines of a hybrid model. I think it would be good to be able to offer both, just so we can reach a wider group.”
Just like last year, the first 500 kids (ages 2-12) who show up will receive a free treat basket. Additionally, there is a suggested donation of $10 per car, which will go to the Muscatine Food Pantry and the Muscatine Humane Society. Berns said that unlike last year, the Conservation Board will not accept supplies or canned foods.
“With all of the supplies to collect and the traffic that we had, we just couldn’t keep the line moving fast enough,” Berns said. “We just thought that traffic-wise, it would be easier to just collect the money this time, and the organizations can then use that money to buy exactly what they need. We hope that people come out, bring their cash to support these local groups, and see all of the decorations. There’s a lot of people that are going 150% at it, so it should be cool to see.”