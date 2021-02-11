Lins named president/CEO of First National Bank

MUSCATINE — Debra R. Lins has been selected by the First National Bank of Muscatine board of directors to serve as President/CEO of the bank, succeeding longtime president/CEO Scott Ingstad.

“I am honored to carry forward First National Bank’s mission and strong commitment serving the financial needs and trust services of our community,” Lin said. “I look forward to working side by side with our dedicated directors and employees.”

According to a news release, Lins brings over 40 years of industry knowledge and experience to the bank. She has worked at and led several community banks, starting her career with the Farm Credit System. She served as President/CEO and organizing director of Community Business Bank, Sauk City, Wisc., and as President/CEO and director of Markesan State Bank in Markesan, Wisc. She has also run her own bank consulting firm called Lins Business Consulting.

She earned a master of business administration degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and received her undergraduate degree from Lakeland College – Sheboygan, Wisc. She has served in leadership roles for both the state and national banking trade associations. She recently stepped down as the Wisconsin Governor’s Banking Review Board after serving 15 years as the Governor’s appointment member.

“Our customers can be assured that the long-standing tradition of exceptional customer service they are accustomed to will remain a priority under Debra’s leadership,” David Housley, lead director of the board, said. “First National Bank’s commitment to community involvement will continue as one of our primary goals.”

