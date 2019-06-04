The Muscatine Lions Club annual pancake breakfast will be from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at the Muscatine Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon St.
Pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, coffee, milk and juice will be served.
A free will offering will help support the many Muscatine Lions’ projects which include vision screenings for children, scholarships for Muscatine Community College students, camps for diabetic youth, and assistance to needy vision and hearing impaired individuals.
More than 6,000 local children have been vision screened by the Muscatine Lions, with many being referred to eye doctors for further evaluation. The club is affiliated with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Department of Ophthalmology in this important project.
Everyone is invited to bring in their old eyeglasses, hearing aids, and cell phones for the local Lions to recycle. Special collection boxes will be at the pancake breakfast for this purpose.
