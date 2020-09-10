Livesteam fails to draw listeners to Wapello School Board meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAPELLO — There were no positive comments provided by listeners of the Wapello School Board’s audio-only meeting on Wednesday; and the number of people who tuned into the livestream broadcast was significantly less than earlier livestreams that included both audio and video.

Technology director Michelle Wade reported during Wednesday’s meeting that 17 people had logged on to listen to the meeting. That was substantially fewer than the more than 60 people who were reported to have logged on to previous meetings when the livestreaming included both audio and video components.

The school board began livestreaming in March after state officials began to limit attendance at meetings in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although those restrictions were later eased, the school board continued to utilize the services and equipment provided by Wapello graduate Josh Jackson to livestream the meetings over Facebook.

However, Jackson notified the board in July that he would need to curtail his contributions for the service and presented an estimate for the board to continue the full livestreaming using its own equipment and personnel support.

Previous reports indicated that cost was around $13,500 for the necessary equipment and up to $2,500 per month for the support services.